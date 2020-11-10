Louisiana launches “virtual boot camp” for veterans and military members who want to start a business
The day before Veterans Day, Louisiana officials launched a new program to help veterans who want to start a business.
Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs is a partnership of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network. PAVE begins with three online courses, followed by a “virtual boot camp” ongoing support from a designated counselor in the LSBDC Network.
The program is open to Louisiana military personnel, reservists and honorably discharged veterans who intend to start a business. More information is available at OpportunityLouisiana.com/PAVE.
“This comprehensive, hands-on platform will greatly assist our aspiring veteran entrepreneurs in a way that we have not experienced before,” said LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland, a retired U.S. Army colonel.
Officials announce $3.2 million program to advance technology education
Louisiana Economic Development will contribute $1.2 million and LSU-Shreveport will spend $2 million to build a “next-generation learning environment” that “advances technology through all degree programs at the fastest-growing university in the state,” officials said Tuesday.
The agreement follows a $750,000 LSUS investment to create a “Design-Thinking Lab” and a 10,000-square-foot “Cyber Collaboratory, learning spaces meant to help students build skills in high-demand careers, support K-12 students and teachers, and promote industry collaboration to solve “real-world problems,” officials said.
LSUS reported welcoming a record 9,995 students to the university for the Fall 2020 semester, posting a 16 percent enrollment increase over Fall 2019 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We look forward to sharing best practices that we will develop with industry partners and other colleges and universities of North Louisiana,” Chancellor Larry Clark said.
Southeast Louisiana no longer in Eta’s predicted path
Tropical Storm Eta’s predicted path shifted east Tuesday afternoon, bringing southeast Louisiana out of the storm’s “cone of uncertainty.”
Louisiana briefly had been inside Eta’s cone, marking the eighth time Louisiana was in the possible path of a named storm during this year’s unusually busy hurricane season.
Eta appeared likely to hit the Florida panhandle as a tropical storm this weekend before weakening into a depression as it moved inland, forecasters said.
Another LSU football game postponed by COVID-19
LSU’s football game against the University of Alabama will not be played as scheduled this Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.
A number of LSU players reportedly have tested positive for the new coronavirus, forcing others into mandatory quarantine.
The LSU-Alabama game has not been canceled. But another LSU game against the University of Florida already has been postponed to Dec. 12 because of an outbreak in Florida’s football program, and it is unclear if the schedule can be rearranged any further.