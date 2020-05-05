Survey: More than half of Louisiana Oil & Gas Association members could go bankrupt
The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association says its members have cut their workforce by about 23 percent, and more than half say bankruptcy is likely.
The industry is facing both a supply glut and a lack of demand caused by the deliberate economic slowdown meant to counter the spread of COVID-19. Though the price for West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the main bench mark watched by Louisiana’s industry, rose 20 percent Tuesday to $24.52 a barrel, Louisiana’s independent producers require an average of $37 a barrel to break even, LOGA President Gifford Briggs said.
Louisiana’s severance tax rate is the highest in the country at 12.5 percent, LOGA says, compared to 4.6 percent in Texas. A bill pending in the Louisiana Legislature would reduce the state’s rate to 8.5 percent over several years in hopes of giving the industry some relief during trying times, but the change would cost state and local governments millions that opponents say they can’t afford to lose.
LSU survey finds strong support for state’s anti-COVID-19 efforts
Sixty-four percent of Louisiana adults support state government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, while 62 percent approve of their local government’s response and 54 percent approve of the federal response, according to an LSU Manship School of Mass Communications survey.
But while most people say they support mitigation efforts such as social distancing and “stay at home” orders, compliance is inconsistent, and only half say they never leave the house for reasons outside of what Louisiana’s order allows, the survey found.
Though the level of support varies from 67 percent to 81 percent depending on how the question is worded, most people favor prioritizing public health over economic concerns.
On average, 74 percent of Louisiana adults say the country and state should continue the mandates, including 60 percent of Republicans and 94 percent of Democrats, according to the survey results, which have a 4 percent margin of error.
AG Landry calls for allowing reopening barbershops and salons
Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging Gov. John Bel Edwards to allow barbershops and salons to reopen. The businesses currently are closed by an executive order meant to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
“We have thousands of licensed cosmetologists in our State; many are independent contractors who have no other source of income and are struggling to make ends meet,” Landry says in a letter to the governor.
Landry says the businesses should be allowed to reopen “with common-sense and reasonable guidelines that preserve public health.”
Landry sent a similar letter last week regarding worship services.
State government directs $10.4 million grant to New Orleans for affordable housing
Louisiana’s state government has committed a $10.4 million community development block grant to the city of New Orleans to support nine affordable rental housing projects that were in danger of losing their funding as a result of the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
The grant is meant to allow the nine projects to continue their development after the city reprioritized local funding from long-term multifamily developments to combat the effects of the outbreak, which officials say has exacerbated New Orleans’ affordable housing shortage.
“By directing more CDBG funds toward these projects we are helping to ensure continuation of the City’s progress in addressing its long-term affordable housing challenges,” Edwards said.
– The Center Square