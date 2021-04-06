Company plans $42M state-supported expansion in New Orleans East
Lineage Logistics will build a $42 million expansion of its Jourdan Road cold-storage facility in New Orleans East, officials announced Tuesday.
The company plans to expand its cold-storage complex along the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal from 160,000 square feet to 304,000 square feet, retaining 188 existing jobs and creating an estimated 50 new direct maritime and warehousing jobs with an expected average annual pay of $61,000 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimated the project indirectly will create an additional 56 new jobs.
The state is providing $10 million in capital outlay funds, while the Port of New Orleans is providing $2 million and Lineage Logistics is investing the remaining $30 million in capital for the cold-storage project, officials said. The company also is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Quality Jobs Program.
Kennedy: Louisiana getting $42.8M federal grant for children’s vaccinations
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Louisiana a grant of almost $42.8 million to support routine immunization and vaccines for Louisiana children, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced.
Kennedy is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“The pandemic has made it difficult for some parents to vaccinate their children against diseases like mumps, measles, rubella, chickenpox and tetanus,” Kennedy said. “This funding from HHS will help ensure that Louisiana’s kids have access to the routine vaccines that keep them safe and keep everyone in our communities healthy.”
Report: Louisiana received 7th-most FCC funding per resident for broadband expansion
Louisiana received $342.2 million to expand broadband access in the first round of allocations from the Federal Communication Commission’s $20.4 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. That comes out to about $73.61 per resident, which was seventh-most in the nation, according to a tally compiled by SatelliteInternet.com.
West Virginia received about $202 per resident, the highest per-person total.
Thirteen broadband providers in Louisiana will share $342.2 million in federal dollars meant to promote high-speed internet access in areas where it’s not available. Companies that won funding have up to six years to extend service to areas they promised to serve.