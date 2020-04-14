Gov. Edwards postpones Louisiana elections again
Gov. John Bel Edwards has for the second time postponed this year's Louisiana elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Edwards said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who run's the state's elections, requested the move.
The planned April 4 presidential preference primary and municipal primary originally was postponed until June 20 while the May 9 general election was moved to July 25. Those elections now will be held July 11 and August 15 respectively, according to Edwards' proclamation.
The state House of Representatives and Senate governmental affairs committees have scheduled discussions for Wednesday about the state's election plans. Some lawmakers want to expand the use of voting by mail as a safer option as compared to in-person voting.
State education superintendent interviews available online; public input sought
The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has posted video interviews with the six candidates vying to be the next superintendent of the state’s public schools.
The interviews, conducted from March 31 through April 2, were limited to a list of questions selected by the BESE Work Group based on the input of key education stakeholders across the state, the board says.
On the same page, BESE says it will post a survey to collect public feedback, though that link did not seem to be available yet as of noon Tuesday.
Former superintendent John White stepped down in March after eight years on the job.
Senate Education chairman endorses school closures, pledges 'academic needs' will be met
State Sen. Cleo Fields, the Baton Rouge Democrat who chairs his body’s education committee, on Tuesday endorsed Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to close schools through the end of the academic year, which had been requested by education officials.
“Whether student needs are addressed through on-line instruction, summer remediation, an earlier start date for the next academic year, co-requisite instruction in the fall, or other avenues, I expect that our educators will work diligently to ensure that students are prepared to progress academically,” his statement reads in part. “I and my fellow members of the Senate Committee on Education will closely follow the actions taken to ensure that our students’ academic needs are met during this difficult time in our history.”
Edwards said Monday more information would be forthcoming soon about how schools would address the academic needs of students who will miss more than two months of class time. A state survey found nearly half of the state’s public school systems were not providing distance learning.
– The Center Square