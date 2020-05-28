Committee advances COVID-19 lawsuit protection
A state Senate judiciary committee on Wednesday advanced House Bill 826, which would make it harder for someone to win a lawsuit alleging a business or quasi-public entity exposed them to COVID-19.
The plaintiff would have to prove “gross negligence or willful and wanton misconduct” to win a lawsuit. A defendant could not be held liable if they could show they followed applicable guidelines meant to contain the spread of the disease. When more than one set of guidelines applies, the defendant only needs to comply with one.
“We’re trying to make it so our businesses feel comfortable opening,” said Rep. Thomas Pressly, the Shreveport Republican who sponsored the bill.
The bill was advanced to the full Senate without objection, though Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, said it could have a “chilling effect on people’s rights.” He said winning a lawsuit would be all but impossible anyway because there’s no way to prove where someone contracted the virus.
Effort to shift personal injury evidence burden advances
Legislation that would make it harder to establish a personal injury claim made it out of a state Senate committee Wednesday.
Rep. Richard Nelson, a Mandeville Republican, said his House Bill 597 would ensure the lack of a prior history of an illness or injury would not create a presumption that the illness or injury was caused by the person being sued. Instead, the burden of proof would shift to the plaintiff.
Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, said the change would increase the costs of litigation by requiring more depositions by expert witnesses. The change would not apply to workers’ compensation claims.
Bill to shield employee information of incentive recipients rejected
A business-backed bill to exempt from public records laws “personally identifying” information about employees of companies that get taxpayer-funded incentives was rejected by a House committee Wednesday.
Louisiana’s economic development department collects employee information to verify companies have met program requirements. Employees might not want their information becoming public, and employers don’t want competitors to find out how much they pay their workers, supporters said.
But opponents, including the Louisiana Press Association and the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, said the measure was too broad and could shield important information from scrutiny. Scott Sternberg, general counsel for the press association, said sensitive information such as Social Security numbers already are exempt from public records requests.
“The press and the people are not interested in people’s Social Security numbers,” he said. “We just want to know if the governor’s brother is on the payroll.”