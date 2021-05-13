Louisiana Supreme Court sides with former legislative auditor on defamation claim
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Thursday statements attributed to former Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera were constitutionally protected.
Jacob Johnson, who was executive director of the quasi-public Health Education Authority of Louisiana, sued Purpera individually and in his official capacity, arguing statements in two audit reports and accompanying summaries that were critical of HEAL under his leadership were defamatory. The LLA’s reports accused the agency of questionable spending, failing to follow state regulations and not effectively using its bonding capacity.
The court’s majority said the statements at issue were opinions “that do not carry a provably false factual connotation” and are “entitled to full constitutional protection.”
COVID-19 vaccines now available to residents age 12 and older
Louisianans age 12 and older now can receive the COVID-19 vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s action formally recommending the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for this age group, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced.
The Pfizer vaccine previously was recommended and authorized for people no younger than 16.
For anyone younger than age 18, parental/caregiver consent is needed to get the shot. The Louisiana Department of Health has developed a consent form that can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.
About 29% of Louisiana’s population is fully vaccinated, compared with the national average of about 36%.
State Senate president makes new committee assignments
State Senate President Page Cortez, a Republican, announced his choices Thursday to fill open committee seats now that former state Sen. Troy Carter has been elected to Congress.
Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, will chair Labor and Industrial Relations, and Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, will serve as vice chair.
Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, has been appointed vice chair of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs. Sen. Joseph Bouie, D-New Orleans, has been made a member of the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee. Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, has been removed from the Health and Welfare Committee and appointed to the Commerce Committee.
“It is an honor to be selected as Chairman of the Labor Committee, and I am grateful to President Cortez for the vote of confidence,” Luneau said in a prepared statement. “I commend the President on his committee assignments, and look forward to working with my fellow committee members to tackle the important legislation we are seeing this year, especially in regards to unemployment.”
U.S. Rep. Graves: Federal government to purchase $25M in Gulf and south Atlantic shrimp
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will purchase up to $25 million of Gulf of Mexico and south Atlantic wild-caught shrimp to address the disruptions in the food system supply chain and food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Congressman Garret Graves announced Thursday.
“For more than a year now, we have advocated for Louisiana’s seafood industry – the second-largest seafood supplier in the country and the economic engine of many areas along our coast,” said Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican. “This announcement and the orders to follow will make a meaningful impact on these businesses, their employees and families, and the communities where they operate.”
The Gulf of Mexico and south Atlantic wild-caught shrimp amount is the second-highest out of the 13 products purchased by the USDA program, Graves said.