Law school graduates won’t have to take bar exam after COVID-19 cancellation
After canceling the July bar exam due to COVID-19 concerns, the Louisiana Supreme Court says recent law school graduates will be allowed to practice law without taking the bar.
The pandemic has “placed an unprecedented and extraordinary burden on applicants registered for the July and October 2020 Louisiana bar examinations,” the court’s majority says in its order. The court set additional requirements for recent graduates, including 25 hours of continuing legal education courses which must be completed by the end of next year.
Three justices dissented from the decision.
“Gifting a license to practice law is wrong,” Justice William Crain writes, saying the decision does “an incalculable disservice to the public, our profession, and these otherwise deserving students.” Washington, Oregon and Utah have made the same decision, he says.
Poll finds broad support for mask mandate, maintaining COVID-19 emergency
A poll by a Republican-led firm found broad support for Louisiana’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, including Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent mask mandate.
Remington Research Group says it polled 3,600 likely general election voters in Louisiana and found that 57 percent approve of how Louisiana has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 26 percent who disapprove and 17 percent who weren’t sure. Asked about an effort by Louisiana House of Representatives’ Republicans to cancel Edwards’ emergency declaration, 61 percent of likely voters opposed cancelling the order, according to the survey results, compared to 22 percent in favor.
Asked if government should require masks be worn in public to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, 76 percent said yes. The survey found 70 percent of likely voters approve of how hospitals have handled the pandemic.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder commissioned the poll and shared the results with members. Schexnayder has tried to discourage his fellow Republicans from overriding the governor’s emergency order.
Louisiana unemployment claims rise
Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Louisiana rose last week to 32,079 compared to the previous week’s total of 26,351, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says.
For a pre-pandemic comparison, there were 2,349 initial claims during the week ending July 20, 2019.
Continued claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending July 18, 2020 increased to 313,117, compared to the prior week’s total of 312,893. There were 17,688 continued claims for the week ending July 20, 2019, the LWC says.
The state’s unemployment insurance fund, which contained more than $1 billion prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the business restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, is on pace to be insolvent in September, officials say. Absent a direct infusion from Congress, the state would have to take out an interest-free loan from the federal government to pay claims.