U.S. Supreme Court takes up Louisiana case involving non-unanimous juries
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments about whether its April ruling in Ramos v. Louisiana that criminal convictions must be unanimous should be applied retroactively, which could require new trials for some 1,600 Louisiana prisoners.
Louisiana and Oregon had been the only two states that allowed non-unanimous criminal convictions. Louisiana voters in 2018 amended the state constitution to require unanimous verdicts in felony cases but that change only applied to new offenses.
“The continuing incarceration of people convicted by non-unanimous juries is a living, shameful monument to white supremacy, and it is our fervent hope the Supreme Court tears it down,” said Jamila Johnson, an attorney with the Promise of Justice Initiative.
“A retroactive application of the Ramos Rule – which applied the unanimity requirement to the states for the first time – would upend long-final convictions involving rape, murder, child molestation, and other violent crimes,” Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill said.
USDA designates several parishes Hurricane Laura disaster areas
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Forestry has declared several parishes disaster areas as a result of damage and losses caused by Hurricane Laura’s 150 mile-per-hour winds in late August.
Caldwell, Natchitoches, Ouachita and Red River parishes have been deemed primary natural disaster areas eligible for federal assistance, while Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Catahoula, DeSoto, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Morehouse, Rapides, Richland, Sabine, Union, Vernon, and Winn are considered contiguous disaster areas.
The LSU AgCenter estimates Hurricane Laura caused more than $1.6 billion in agriculture and forestry losses. Farmers in affected parishes may be eligible for low-interest emergency loans.
“So many people suffered losses during Hurricane Laura including our farmers and ranchers,” Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain said. “Any assistance is appreciated to help our agricultural producers to recoup losses.”
Feds sending $39 million to Louisiana to fix I-20
An estimated $39 million in federal dollars is headed to Caddo and Bossier parishes to repair Interstate 20, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson announced.
“I’m very pleased to see that federal funding we secured will now dramatically improve the condition of I-20,” Johnson said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Performance Program will pay for most of the Interstate 20 project, according to Kennedy’s office. The program, established under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, allows the federal government to cover up to 90 percent of the cost of certain interstate highway projects.