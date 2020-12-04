Louisiana’s top K-12 education official requests less restrictive COVID-19 quarantine policy
Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is asking the state health department to consider new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for schools that reflect updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The current guideline, which was based on CDC recommendations, calls for someone who has been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine at home for 14 days. Some superintendents and parents argue this practice has led to too many students missing in-person classes and extracurricular activities for too long, potentially stunting educational and social progress.
The CDC still recommends a 14-day quarantine, but this week, officials announced new “acceptable alternatives.” Someone who has been in contact with another person who tested positive can end their quarantine after seven days if they test negative and have not experienced symptoms. Quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.
Federal government extends use of National Guard for COVID-19 response
The White House has approved requests from Louisiana and many other states and territories to extend the use of National Guard troops for COVID-19 response through March 31.
The federal government will pick up 75 percent of the costs.
Members of Louisiana’s National Guard have administered more than 287,000 COVID tests, while also responding to multiple hurricanes, and they will be part of the state’s efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
“Without these hardworking men and women, our state would be severely limited in its ability to test for COVID and I appreciate their service and commitment to protecting the people of our state,” he said.
Report: Student loan debt in Louisiana averages $33,500 per borrower
Prior to forbearance programs implemented in response to COVID-19, student loan debt in Louisiana totaled $21.1 billion, or about $33,500 per borrower, according to research by Smartest Dollar.
The average student loan balance in Louisiana is 21st-highest in the nation, according to the firm’s research. Maryland residents have the highest average debt at $41,000. About 19.5 percent of Louisiana borrowers are delinquent on their loans.
“While a large share of student loans are currently in forbearance due to COVID-19 aid programs, students – many of whom might struggle to find work in a depressed economy – will be put in a precarious situation when aid programs end,” the report says. “How the new administration tackles the student loan crisis will be critical for many degree holders struggling to make their payments.”
Research Center: New $2.1 million grant will promote children’s access to health research
A new $2.1 million federal grant will give more of Louisiana’s children access to cutting-edge health research while training young scientists in pediatric research, officials with the Pennington Biomedical Research Center say.
The five-year National Institutes of Health award will focus on boosting clinical trial access for care in five areas: before and after birth, obesity, upper and lower airways, brain development, and physical, mental, and social well-being, Pennington says. The effort will draw on researchers and resources from Pennington Biomedical, Tulane University, LSU Health Sciences Center, and the state’s two freestanding children’s hospitals, Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.
“By bringing new scientific discoveries to Louisiana’s children, we can eliminate some of the barriers to care for many of our state’s children,” Pennington Biomedical Executive Director John Kirwan said. “We may also slow or even prevent the development of chronic diseases such as obesity and asthma, and the related health issues that continue on into adulthood.”