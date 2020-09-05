Gov. Edwards urges residents to practice COVID-19 mitigation over Labor Day weekend
Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to announce next week whether there will be any changes to the current restrictions meant to control the spread of COVID-19. The current executive order expires Friday.
Schools recently have reopened, a week of community testing was canceled because of storms, and Hurricane Laura has scattered thousands of southwest Louisiana residents, all of which complicate the decision. Edwards said the Memorial Day holiday helped spark the state’s last surge of new cases, and he’s urging residents to make sure Labor Day doesn’t have the same effect.
He asked residents not to attend large gatherings and to continue to wear face coverings and maintain distance from people who are not part of their households.
“We need your help,” he said Friday.
Louisiana Workforce Commission pays $366 million in lost wage assistance
The Louisiana Workforce Commission has paid about $366 million in federal “lost wage assistance” to Louisiana residents since August 26, the LWC said Friday.
The total includes payments for the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22. The federally funded program that provides a weekly $300 benefit to people who have lost work because of the COVID-19 pandemic and response. Up to $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds have been set aside for the program.
Louisiana was among the first to apply and receive approval to pay the benefits. Though states had the option to use federal CARES Act funding to provide an additional $100 per week, the state’s CARES Act money already has been allocated to defray COVID-19-related expenses for state and local governments and businesses and to make one-time $250 payments to frontline workers.
The LWC has not yet received FEMA approval to process payments for the week ending Aug. 29.
Federal Highway Administration awards Louisiana $5 million in emergency funding
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration on Friday announced the immediate availability of $5 million in “quick release” emergency funds to help Louisiana begin repairs to highways and bridges damaged by Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.
The money is intended make it easier for emergency repair work, such as stabilizing and repairing roadway embankments and bridges, rebuilding damaged roadways and repairing or replacing damaged structures, traffic signals and signs, to begin immediately.
“FHWA is working with Louisiana officials to get roads affected by Hurricane Laura repaired and operating again as quickly as possible,” Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason said. “These funds can help pay for the work necessary to support the economic well-being in several parishes.”
Report: 18,000 Louisiana water wells may have been impacted by storms
As many as 67,000 water wells, including more than 18,000 in Louisiana, may have been affected by Hurricane Laura and/or Tropical Storm Marco, according to the National Ground Water Association.
The NGWA says more than 674,000 households rely on wells potentially affected in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Arkansas with flooding from Hurricanes Marco and Laura.
Flooded wells are at risk of permanent damage and contamination, including exposure to E. coli, coliform, and other pathogenic microbes from human and animal fecal matter.
Most state parks will be open Labor Day weekend
Fifteen of Louisiana’s 21 state parks will be open for Labor Day weekend, even though many suffered significant storm damage, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said this week.
“Many of our State Parks lost power, large trees were downed over powerlines, but great efforts were made to keep campers safe and clear the debris in time for Labor Day weekend,” he said in a prepared statement.
Parks that remain closed until further notice include Chicot State Park in Ville Platte, Lake D’Arbonne State Park in Farmerville, Lake Fausse Point State Park in St. Martinville, North Toledo Bend in Zwolle, South Toledo Bend in Anacoco, and Sam Houston State Park in Lake Charles.