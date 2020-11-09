New Orleans enters 'Phase 3.3;' mayor explores enforcement actions against unauthorized concert
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is shifting her city’s anti-COVID-19 restrictions to be more in line with the state’s, she announced Monday.
Under “Phase 3.3,” which begins Wednesday, bars are allowed indoor service of up to 50 people and outdoor service of up to 100 people. Indoor events such as weddings will be limited to 100 people or less and outdoor events to 150. The mask mandate remains in place.
Cantrell said she was “furious” about an unauthorized concert by Christian musicians Sean Feucht and Lauren Daigle that drew about 400 mostly unmasked attendees to the French Quarter Saturday. Though the city denied organizers a permit, the crowd became too large to safely shut down the event so police treated it like a protest and traffic was blocked, she said.
Cantrell said her administration was “looking into all possibilities” to take action against the organizers.
Federal government approves more Louisiana aid for Delta
The federal government has approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for FEMA Individual Assistance for people in five additional Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Delta, including Beauregard, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes, bringing the total number of parishes approved for aid to 10.
Both homeowners and renters may now apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Delta.
Survivors can register for FEMA assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Survivors can also register by visiting one of FEMA’s Mobile Registration Intake Centers, or they can download the FEMA mobile app bytexting 43362. The registration deadline for Hurricane Delta is Dec. 16.
State-backed property insurer takes $35 million hit from 2020 hurricane season
Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-backed property insurer of last resort, will take a $35 million financial hit from the 2020 hurricane season, the Louisiana Department of Insurance reported Monday.
Citizens received 6,341 claims from Cristobal, Laura, Sally, Delta and Zeta totaling $75.7 million through Nov. 5, officials say. Citizens estimates that it will receive 10,278 claims with losses totaling $128.6 million for the 2020 storm season, including $65 million in claims from Hurricane Laura alone.
But Citizens will only have to pay for $35 million of those claims because reinsurance, which is insurance for insurance companies, will cover the rest, officials say. After hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, Citizens couldn’t pay its bills, leading to a $150 million assessment on all Louisiana insurance policies followed by a $900 million bond issue that will continue to add costs to all property insurance policies through 2026.
“I commend Citizens for its smart financial management,” state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said. “Citizens’ efforts are paying off for the people of Louisiana, who won’t face any special assessments from this record hurricane season.”
Gov. Edwards urges federal partnership to promote wind energy
Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to establish a task force to coordinate commercial leasing proposals for wind energy in federal waters off Louisiana’s coast, in hopes of creating a business path for development of wind farms in the Gulf of Mexico.
A 600-megawatt wind farm in the Gulf could support 4,400 jobs and $445 million in economic output during the construction phase, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Operations would contribute 150 new permanent jobs, along with an estimated $14 million in annual spending, the governor’s office says.
“Some of the state’s offshore oil and gas service-providers have already played a key role in the early development of offshore wind projects off the East Coast, so it makes plenty of sense to pursue that renewable energy source and the associated economic benefits,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said.