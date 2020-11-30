Tuesday last day to request absentee ballots
Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the Dec. 5 runoff election day.
Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting "Request Absentee Ballot" or in person at the parish registrar of voters office. Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot can use the voter portal to check ballot status.
The deadline to return a completed ballot is 4:30 p.m. Friday. Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter, or by a voter's immediate family member. Voters unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline can still vote in-person on Election Day.
Voters statewide will consider a constitutional change to let out-of-state residents serve on college and university oversight boards. Spots in Congress and on the state’s Public Service Commission also are on some ballots, along with several local races.
FEMA seeks private sector partners to shelter Hurricane Laura victims
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is seeking property owners and management companies to participate in its Multifamily Lease and Repair Program and Direct Lease Program to help Hurricane Laura victims. The deadline to apply for both programs has been extended to Dec. 28.
MLRP allows FEMA to lease and repair or make improvements to existing multifamily rental property for the purpose of providing temporary housing to eligible applicants who are displaced because of Hurricane Laura. The Direct Lease program is similar but applies to properties available immediately.
More information is available at FEMA’s website.
Louisiana getting almost $450,000 for workforce training programs
The Delta Regional Authority is providing about $450,000 in grants for workforce training programs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Thibodaux, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced.
Grants include $150,000 to the University of Holy Cross, partnering with Delgado Community College, to provide scholarships for at least 10 professionals earning an accelerated bachelor of science degree focused on culinary studies; $150,000 to Nicholls State University to provide enhanced cybersecurity training and support activities to up to 147 workers and to expand training capacity; and $149,983 to the Research Park Corporation to develop technology apprenticeship programs to train up to 48 individuals and meet the growing demand for technology workers in Louisiana, Kennedy’s office says.
“Louisiana’s workers are determined, and giving them more training options will support both their professional success and the health of communities in Baton Rouge, Thibodaux and New Orleans,” Kennedy said.