In Louisiana case, U.S. Supreme Court calls for unanimous verdicts in criminal trials
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued a ruling in a Louisiana case that said juries in criminal trials must be unanimous to convict.
Evangelisto Ramos was charged with second-degree murder and convicted in 2016 by a 10-2 jury vote. In any other state besides Louisiana or Oregon, he would have received a mistrial.
Ramos argued his conviction by a nonunanimous jury violated his Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the Sixth Amendment, as applied to the states through the Fourteenth Amendment, requires a unanimous verdict to convict a defendant of a serious offense.
Louisiana voters in 2018 amended the state constitution to require unanimous convictions for crimes committed in 2019 or later. The Supreme Court’s ruling requires the same principle for all state and federal courts and could lead to new trials for some Louisiana inmates.
Louisiana corrections department announces first COVID-19 inmate death
The Louisiana Department of Corrections on Sunday announced the death of a 69-year old inmate with underlying medical conditions compounded by COVID-19.
The inmate, whose name the DOC did not release, was imprisoned at Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola, serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. He had been hospitalized in Baton Rouge since April 15 and was pronounced dead on Saturday, the DOC said.
He conferred with the doctor at the hospital and requested and agreed to a “do not resuscitate” order, the corrections department said. His family has been notified of his death.
Officials said 74 Louisiana state prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, and 14 of them have recovered.
Facing criticism and lawsuits alleging disregard for public health amid the pandemic, federal and state authorities say they are trying to reduce the incarcerated population in Louisiana.
Report: Black people in Louisiana three times more likely to be arrested for marijuana than whites
Black people are 3.4 times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession in Louisiana, according to an American Civil Liberties Union report. Nationwide, blacks are 3.6 times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana, despite similar usage rates, the report says.
Louisiana was among 17 states where arrests for marijuana possession increased from 2010 to 2018, with arrests increasing by more than 18 percent over that period, the report found. Although the total number of people arrested for possession decreased as many states legalized or decriminalized marijuana, law enforcement still made 6.1 million such arrests nationwide over that period, the ACLU said, and the racial disparities in arrest rates remain in every state.
St. Mary Parish in Louisiana ranked among the top 20 counties nationally for marijuana possession arrest rates, while Bossier Parish and Vermilion Parish ranked among the top 20 counties nationally for the largest increases in arrest rates since 2020.