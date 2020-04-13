Corps begins closing Bonnet Carré Spillway
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday began the process of closing the Bonnet Carré Spillway in response to lower Mississippi River levels at Red River Landing, the Corps says.
The Corps will continue to assess conditions of the Mississippi River and perform closure operations as the river flow rates continue to fall.
After saying in February that they didn’t expect to open the Bonnet Carré or the Morganza spillways this year, Corps officials began operating the Bonnet Carré April 3, opening 90 bays at the river’s peak to alleviate flood risk.
“Although water levels are receding, allowing the Army Corps to begin structure’s closure, the Mississippi River in the New Orleans District’s area of responsibility remains elevated,” the Corps says. “Army Corps personnel will continue flood fight inspections alongside local levee districts and all levee and excavation restrictions remain in effect.”
CABL: Education must continue even if schools close
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday said he would grant the state education board's request to extend through the end of the spring term in May his order closing schools, which was slated to expire at the end of this month. The Council for a Better Louisiana says it’s probably a good idea, but recommends any order to that effect include three key elements:
• A strong directive requiring districts to continue to provide instructional opportunities for all students through the end of the school year.
• A request to BESE and the Department of Education to enhance support for districts that struggle with a lack of online capabilities or that face other obstacles.
• A strong encouragement that all districts consider ways of providing additional instruction such as sessions during the summer months, before school resumes in the fall, or through extended days during the next school year.
“We have many thousands of children in Louisiana who through no fault of their own face challenges and struggles in the classroom,” CABL says. “The current crisis places these kids at even greater risk.”
The New Orleans-based Pelican Institute offered its own recommendations last week.
New Orleans-based group looks to connect essential workers with child care
Agenda for Children, a New Orleans-based advocacy group, is partnering with Care.com to help workers deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic find in-home child care, while providing opportunities for others to work in child care.
Essential personnel in Louisiana who need child care and people interested in providing child care have access to a free 90-day membership at Care.com starting Monday. The company says it conducts extensive background and safety checks of participants.
While most services are fee-based, those who want to volunteer to be caregivers also can do so. Agenda for Children CEO Anthony Recasner said many families are struggling to find someone to care for their children while they work during the public health emergency, often because their usual child care center is closed or because they work at hours when such centers are closed.