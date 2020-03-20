Louisiana education superintendent search down to seven candidates
The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has narrowed the list of candidates to be the state’s next K-12 education superintendent to seven.
Instead of holding a special meeting to whittle down the list during a time when in-person meetings are discouraged and large gatherings are banned, board President Sandy Holloway granted the superintendent search group the authority to narrow the field.
Finalists include Assistant State Superintendent of Education Jessica Baghain, Jefferson Parish Superintendent Cade Brumley, former Recovery School District Superintendent Paul Vallas, and Central Louisiana Tech Community College Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Poole.
Louisiana businesses have extra time to file sales tax returns
Business sales and excise tax returns that would have been due Friday can now be turned in as late as May 20 without penalty, the Louisiana Department of Revenue announced.
By state law, sales and excise tax returns for any monthly tax period generally are due on the 20th day of the following month.
The extension applies to sales, beer excise and wine excise tax returns and payments for the February 2020 tax period. No extension request is necessary.
Gov. Edwards schedules live COVID-19 discussion
Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with health care experts and other members of his administration, will host a live discussion on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 at 7 p.m. Monday. The program will be broadcast from the Louisiana Public Broadcasting studio in Baton Rouge and air statewide on television, radio and digital platforms.
Topics will include testing for COVID-19 and the state’s capacity, resources available for affected businesses and those who are out of work or had hours reduced, availability of mental health help, and information about schools and in-home learning, the governor’s office says.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions at lpb.org/questions.
Report: Louisiana hotel industry could lose almost 17,000 jobs
Based on current trends, the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to the loss of 16,631 jobs in Louisiana’s hotel sector, according to a report by the American Hotel and Lodging Association. More than 49,000 jobs supporting the industry also could be lost, the report says.
Based on current occupancy estimates for the immediate future and historical employment impact rates, one million direct jobs, or nearly 3.9 million total jobs, have either been eliminated or will be eliminated nationwide in the next few weeks, the report says.
Since mid-February in the U.S., hotels have already lost $2.4 billion in room revenue, according to the lodging association.