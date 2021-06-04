Residents, businesses in 5 parishes eligible for disaster unemployment assistance
Residents and businesses in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette parishes affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding between May 17 and May 21 may be eligible for disaster unemployment assistance after President Joe Biden’s disaster declaration.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission is accepting applications for disaster unemployment assistance stemming from last month’s severe weather until the July 6 deadline. Applications filed after the deadline may be declined unless the applicant can supply a good reason for the delay.
Being unable to work because a place of business was damaged, couldn’t be reached or was closed because of the weather are among the justifications to receive benefits. Applicants are “strongly encouraged” to file their applications online at www.laworks.net through the LWC’s HiRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) portal, though they also may file by phone by calling 1-866-783-5567 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Early voting for open state Senate seat ends Saturday
Early voting for the state Senate District 7 open primary ends at 6 p.m. Saturday. Voters in parts of Orleans, Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes will choose a successor to Troy Carter, who was elected to Congress to replace Cedric Richmond after Richmond stepped down to join President Joe Biden’s administration.
The candidates are Democrat Joanna Cappiello-Leopold of Belle Chasse, Democrat Gary Carter Jr. of New Orleans, Democrat Mack Cormier of Belle Chasse and Republican Patricia McCarty of Belle Chasse. Cormier and Carter are members of the state House.
Voters can find early voting locations by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov or on the GeauxVote mobile app.
Election day is June 12. A runoff will be held if no candidate gets more than half of the votes in the first round.
Jefferson Parish animation studio expanding with state help
Swaybox Studios in Jefferson Parish will expand its animation production operations under Louisiana’s Entertainment Job Creation Program, creating six jobs paying average salaries of $62,800 plus benefits, state and company officials announced.
The company plans to utilize the state’s Entertainment Job Creation Program, which provides a 15% payroll tax credit for new jobs paying between $45,000 and $66,000 and 20% for jobs paying more than $66,000.
“Swaybox’s plans include the creation and production of original content for both family and adult audiences that will change the game of filmmaking,” co-founder and co-CEO Theresa Andersson said in a prepared statement. “The QEC program will help us achieve the goal of creating a self-sustaining studio in greater New Orleans by enabling us to bring in the high-level talent that we need to create content that will consistently push the bounds of puppetry, animation and storytelling.”
Louisiana state parks offer free admission to COVID-19 vaccinated visitors
People vaccinated against COVID-19 can gain free entry into all 21 Louisiana state parks through July 31, state officials announced.
The offer is available to all visitors from Louisiana and elsewhere who have been vaccinated, no matter when they got their shot, but does not extend to tour groups. State officials previously announced a “Shot for a Shot” program, through which the Louisiana Restaurant Association will partially reimburse restaurants and bars around the state that offer a free drink to customers who have been vaccinated within the preceding seven days.
More incentives could be on the way, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
“But please don’t wait for the next incentive to be offered to get your shot,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Nungesser plans Alaska trip for seafood partnership
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will travel to Juneau, Alaska, next week to solidify a partnership between the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, according to his office.
The trip includes a Tuesday dinner to mark the partnership. Wednesday includes a boat tour of the Alaskan seafood industry to “learn the everyday challenges their fisherman face” and media events to promote Louisiana seafood.