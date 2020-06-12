State schools superintendent on reopening schools: 'That’s what we’re trying to pull off'
Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s new superintendent of education, said he has every intention of reopening schools in the fall but admitted returning to campuses is not a certainty.
“To all extents possible, that’s what we’re trying to pull off,” Brumley told members of the state Senate Friday. “I think that we will have a good plan to do that, but I certainly can’t overpromise because we don’t know what this virus will do.”
Physical schools don’t exist only for academics, he said. They provide “child care,” help in social development, and help to identify students with special needs or who may be victims of abuse.
Gov. John Bel Edwards closed school campuses in March as part of the effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
LSU likely to rename Middleton Library, citing support for segregation
LSU likely will rename Middleton Library, which was named after a former school president who defended segregation. School administrators and black student leaders announced the decision, which the LSU Board of Supervisors would have to approve.
Troy H. Middleton was a senior Army officer best known for his role in World War II’s “Battle of the Bulge.” He led LSU from 1951 until 1962. In a 1961 letter to a Texas university administrator, he wrote approvingly that black students were not integrated into social life at LSU and said he would shut down a swimming pool rather than let black students use it.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement supporting the change and applauding the student leaders who pushed for it.
“We cannot change what has happened in the past and this does not erase a history of racial injustice,” Edwards said. “But we can choose to no longer glorify a time of racial segregation or those who sought to discriminate against our African American brothers and sisters.”
Middleton’s family denounced “the University’s dishonorable plan,” citing his war service and fundraising efforts to build the library, and urged the public to lobby the board and Edwards against the change.
Parish-owned facility plans $11.6 million rice mill
The South Louisiana Rail Facility, owned by the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury, will develop an $11.6 million rice mill capable of handling up to 25,000 bushels of rice per hour for storage and export, officials said.
SLRF is partnering with the India-based Agreeta Farmer Network on the facility, which is designed to help Louisiana rice farmers reach international markets. SLRF will invest $10 million to equip the new facility, while the state will kick in $1.6 million for infrastructure.
“Adding value to the crops our farmers grow brings economic benefits to the producers and the economy,” said Marion Fox, president and CEO of Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, Tourism and Chamber of Commerce. “Agriculture is a huge economic driver in Jeff Davis Parish, and we are striving to continue our way of life.”