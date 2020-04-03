Edwards 'stay at home' order officially extended to April 30
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday issued a proclamation officially extending through the end of the month various restrictions that would have expired April 13. Edwards had previously announced the new order was forthcoming.
The new order unites several proclamations issued since March 11 meant to limit the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Schools and many businesses are to remain closed to the public, residents are asked to stay home as much as possible, and gatherings of 10 or more people are banned.
U.S. Sen. Kennedy: CARES Act includes $162.6 million for Louisiana transit
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security contains $162.6 million to support Louisiana’s transit industry, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said.
The funding will cover operating expenses incurred on or after Jan. 20 and will be available to urban, rural and tribal area providers, Kennedy’s office says.
“Our public transportation system has to adapt to the coronavirus,” Kennedy said. “This funding will help reduce the burden on Louisiana’s public transit providers and support the long-term economic health of Louisiana communities.”
Louisiana Shrimp Association donates 2,400 pounds to food bank
The Louisiana Shrimp Association through Ronnie “Chevo” Anderson and Bluewater Shrimp Company, owned by David and Kim Chauvin, is donating 2,400 pounds of shrimp to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board announced Friday.
Second Harvest Food Bank will divide the shrimp to offer families a few pounds each, Nungesser’s office said.
Nungesser is urging state government to purchase all inventories of Louisiana shrimp to send to the Second Harvest Food Bank. This follows his request to the Louisiana Congressional delegation to include Louisiana Gulf Coast seafood products on a list of approved additional food purchases for the USDA.
“Purchasing our seafood for this USDA program, is one way to help save our seafood industry, which is so important to our state,” Nungesser said. “Our processors will open up their doors once again, and our docks will be buzzing with boats full of fresh seafood.”