Louisiana officials say they’re cracking down on elective medical procedures
Attorney General Jeff Landry says he is activating a “COVID-19 task force” to help the Louisiana Department of Health enforce a ban on elective medical procedures.
LDH has ordered the postponement of elective medical procedures that are not necessary to treat an emergency medical condition or immediately necessary to prevent further harm to a patient, in hopes of conserving potentially life-saving medical supplies.
Though Landry, an anti-abortion Republican, previously has accused a Shreveport abortion clinic of violating the directive, he says the task force is investigating all possible instances of noncompliance, not just abortion providers.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, an anti-abortion Democrat, said Thursday his administration had received complaints that various types of clinics around the state had violated the order but that he had not learned of results from any of the investigations.
“I think it would depend on the conditions under which one was performed,” Edwards said, asked if an abortion would be considered an essential procedure.
U.S. Sen. Kennedy touts $8.3 million in medical grants for Louisiana
Louisiana will receive $8.3 million in grant funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration to support various medical projects around Louisiana, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said.
The largest grant, worth more than $6.3 million, will help fund an HIV emergency relief program in New Orleans, Kennedy’s office says. The rest will fund grants worth between $93,000 and $50,000 for coronavirus relief through various organizations around the state.
Louisiana National Guard: More than 1,340 members helping with COVID-19 response
The Louisiana National Guard says 1,340 members were assisting with the state’s COVID-19 response as of Thursday.
In Orleans Parish, members have helped set up a temporary hospital at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which currently has 770 patient-ready beds, the guard’s public affairs office says.
“What’s going on in New Orleans is a tremendous collaborative effort, and we are making significant improvements to the medical capabilities and surge capacity of the city and state,” said Brig. Gen. Lee Hopkins, newly appointed Dual Status Commander of Task Force Louisiana.
Members also are supporting testing efforts in Orleans, Jefferson, Calcasieu and Jefferson parishes. The commodities distribution mission has helped distribute over 770,000 N95 masks, 3,632,890 gloves, 595 ventilators and 104,745 Tyvek suits, among other items.