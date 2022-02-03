(The Center Square) – Public policy groups in three states are launching a new Alliance for Opportunity focused on innovative ways of helping lift families out of poverty through self-sufficiency.
Louisiana’s Pelican Institute for Public Policy, the Texas Public Policy Foundation and the Georgia Center for Opportunity recently created the Alliance for Opportunity to promote a unified vision for creating pathways out of poverty for low- and moderate-income Americans.
The program focuses on state reforms to safety-net systems, education and the criminal justice system that empowers those in poverty to find dignity and purpose through work, and to support those in need throughout a clear path to get back on track.
“Our overall goal is we’re trying to help 1 million people out of poverty over the next 10 years across the three states – Louisiana, Texas, and Georgia,” said Ryan Roberts, spokesperson for the Pelican Institute.
The initiative provides policy solutions for lawmakers to address three overarching themes perpetuating poverty: the complex web of safety-net programs that disincentivize work, barriers for students and others to training programs and jobs and a criminal justice system that prioritizes incarceration over treatment and diversion programs.
Brian Phillips, chief communications officer for the Texas Public Policy Foundation, said the focus of all three is to help people struggling to regain dignity, purpose and self-sufficiency in their lives.
“When you talk to people who have gone through programs and actually gotten out of poverty, that’s what you hear,” Phillips said. “They talk about the idea of dignity and purpose.”
Policies promoted by the alliance are designed to streamline the convoluted state patchwork of social safety net programs to create efficiency and tailor help to each family’s needs. Suggested reforms zero in on eliminating barriers to meaningful work and creating unique partnerships for vocational training that focus on results. Proposed changes to the criminal justice system aim to leverage diversion programs, training for re-entry to the workforce and community partners to help those incarcerated to more smoothly reintegrate into society.
“We’ve actually gotten a lot of positive feedback from state legislators from both parties on the initial announcement,” said Corey Burres, vice president of communications for the Georgia Center for Opportunity. “A lot of the reforms are at the heart of the things we’ve been working on for years.”
Burres said the center is working on educating lawmakers in Georgia on needed changes to re-entry policies and ways to promote vocational training programs. The center also plans to expand on its Better Work program, which is “specifically designed to help people on government services connect directly to jobs.”
The center hopes to scale the successful pilot program in North Atlanta and Columbus, Georgia, to other areas across the state in the coming years. The center will host a BreakThrough Summit this fall to educate lawmakers on needed reforms to the jobs and safety net programs with the potential to reduce poverty, Burres said.
The Texas Public Policy Foundation, meanwhile, is touting the benefits of efficiency audits for safety net programs, work-based learning opportunities, and reforms to address issues with occupational licensing ahead of Texas’ 2023 legislative session, which runs from January to May, Phillips said.
The Pelican Institute will hold a Solutions Summit on March 7 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to kick off efforts there. Roberts said the focus for the upcoming legislative session mostly will be on occupational licensing reforms, with a Right to Earn a Living Act aimed at eliminating governmental barriers and red tape for skilled professionals.
“It’s a lot of issue education that needs to be done because a lot of our solutions are new and haven’t been tried before,” Roberts said.