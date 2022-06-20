This summer, tens of thousands of high school seniors will put on graduation caps and walk across a stage to receive their diplomas, including hundreds of students across the country whose lives have been transformed by ACE Scholarships. While there are many other significant events happening in the world right now, it's important we take time to recognize these graduates and think of those who didn't make it to graduation day because they dropped out.
While all high school seniors seem to endure their share of challenges, the Class of 2022 went through more than most during the pandemic. From lost football seasons and canceled proms to a year of Zoom classes that forced students to learn online overnight, this class has shown grit and determination in overcoming many obstacles. These graduates are our future leaders—the teachers, nurses, lawyers, researchers, engineers, and entrepreneurs who will do great things for our communities and our country. To the graduating Class of 2022, we salute you!
As we celebrate this impressive group, we should also acknowledge that all of our kids didn't make it to graduation. Unfortunately, Louisiana education is ranked 48th in the country by U.S. News and World Report. That leaves far too many of our students stuck in failing schools without access to quality education, leading many to drop out. The impact of this life-changing decision is devastating – especially for economically disadvantaged students who face the significant threat of falling into poverty without a high school diploma.
Fortunately, we have programs like ACE that are helping to save our students. Founded on the belief that all kids deserve a quality education, ACE provides scholarships to students from low-income families to attend private K-12 schools. Since 2014, ACE Scholarships Louisiana has invested nearly $40 million in students and awarded more than 9,400 scholarships. Data from across the country shows our scholars consistently attain higher graduation rates and ACT scores and matriculate to college and post-secondary education at a rate much higher than their peers.
In addition, Louisiana offers excellent economic incentives for businesses and individuals to support scholarship organizations such as ACE. Through the Louisiana Tuition Donation Credit Program, taxpayers receive a 95% state tax credit for every dollar they contribute! There is no better way to get involved in education and support kids who need it most. ACE Scholarships is changing lives by removing financial barriers and empowering students to attend the school of their dreams. This summer, more than 70 ACE Scholars graduated from high schools across Louisiana with the Class of 2022.
One of these spectacular students is Shelton, a senior at Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette. The first in his family to attend a private school, Shelton is graduating with more than $16,000 in college scholarships. This fall, he will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to pursue a degree in accounting. Simply put, this future Ragin' Cajun is thriving because of his parents' sacrifices and commitment to education, his tenacity and determination to succeed, and the support he received from ACE Scholarships.
Throughout this graduation season, as we celebrate students like Shelton and all of the seniors who have worked hard to earn their diplomas, we also must remember that there is much more work to be done. The key to keeping Louisiana strong for the future is supporting programs like ACE and ensuring that every student in our state has access to a great education.