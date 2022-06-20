Donald "Boysie' Bollinger is co-chair of the National Board of Advisers for ACE Scholarships and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bollinger Enterprises. He is a first-generation college graduate and a passionate advocate for educational opportunities for all.

ACE Scholarships Louisiana is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides privately funded K-12 scholarships for economically disadvantaged students throughout the state. Since 2014, ACE has provided more than 9,400 scholarships totaling nearly $40 million worth of investments in students and schools throughout Louisiana. Learn more at https://www.acescholarships.org/tdc/.