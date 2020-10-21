Balancing a budget is something all Louisiana families must do. When funds come in lower than expected, we take the measures necessary to curb our spending and save for the future. But, if this is expected of individuals and families in our state, why shouldn’t our government have to abide by the same rules?
Most Louisianans may not realize that Louisiana’s budget framework keeps government spending levels the same or higher, even during tough economic times like we’re dealing with today. Fortunately, we have an opportunity during the current election to fix this outdated process by voting, “Yes,” for Constitutional Amendment 4.
The way we approach spending now does not take into account how the economy is performing or how much Louisianans are taking home from their jobs. This essentially puts a blindfold over the legislature’s eyes, making it very difficult to save and plan for the future. If we want to be adequately prepared to handle a crisis situation like we’re facing today, we must fix this approach to budgeting.
If you look at the growth of our state budget over the last several years, the problem becomes more obvious. During this time, Louisiana’s general fund has grown by 12 percent, while our state’s population decreased, workers fled to more job-friendly states, and our economy remained flat at best.
It’s clear that the business-as-usual approach to budgeting isn’t cutting it anymore. We can’t afford to continue dealing with one fiscal cliff after another, and our taxpayers can’t afford to continue footing the bill for this antiquated budget process. Voting, “Yes,” on Constitutional Amendment 4 means making our budget process more stable and predictable. It will do this by basing spending limits on indicators that actually impact budgeting, like the growth of our state’s economy.
The benefits of Constitutional Amendment 4 aren’t just limited to a more fiscally responsible Louisiana government. By making budgeting more predictable and reliable, Amendment 4 will also make our state more inviting to job creators.
Entrepreneurs and others seeking business investments in new states always take a close look at the government’s stability. That means that by making our state government more stable, we will encourage job growth that provides a better life and strengthens Louisiana working families.
From fostering better planning for future disasters to encouraging job growth, Amendment 4 is a good government measure that will benefit everyone in our state. I hope you’ll join me in seizing this opportunity by voting, “Yes,” for Amendment 4. Let’s make responsible, stable, and predictable budgeting a reality in Louisiana.