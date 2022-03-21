(The Center Square) – The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) has identified its two largest concerns during a Louisiana House Appropriations Committee hearing Monday: staff safety and juvenile misconduct.
OJJ Deputy Secretary William Sommers and Undersecretary Gearry Williams appeared before the committee to discuss requests for the 2022-23 fiscal year budgets, and pointed out concerns and changes regarding the juvenile detention facilities throughout Louisiana.
Following a string of juvenile escapes from detention centers these past few years, Sommers has recommended changes in facility designs, attracting more hires to fill staffing vacancies, and recruiting a more diverse facility staff – all of which he said would require more funding and time from the state.
“We’re faced with a critical staff shortage, the scope of which was never anticipated or imagined,” Sommers said.
The position of an entry juvenile justice specialist has some of the highest turnover rates at 298%, he said. Sommers attributes these low retention rates to lack of staff safety, particularly for employees at secure care facilities.
To alleviate the safety concerns, the Office of Juvenile Justice has made additions to facilities such as installing razor mesh fencing, employing off-duty sheriff deputies to patrol the perimeter, upgrades to CCTV systems and testing thermal imaging at the Bridge City Center for Youth facility as temporary solutions to the staffing shortage.
“If employees feel safe, hiring and retention will increase,” Sommers said.
Sommers is also pushing for facilities to switch from the current dorm-setting to single-bed rooms for youths, similar to facilities from other states.
“I believe that single-bed rooms give youth the privacy they deserve and, just as important, it provides more safety to our youth and staff,” Sommers said.
This would restrict the amount of time the youths have with each other, especially during night time hours, in an attempt to prevent negative interactions.
Other suggested changes to reduce misconduct in secure care are to move juveniles identified as potential repeat offenders to a separate facility, providing the youths with meaningful work that can benefit them after exiting facilities, emphasizing mental health care in youths and finding effective punishments for misconduct in juveniles that are already sentenced to the facility for the maximum amount of time.
Other departments brought up similar staffing concerns during the House committee meeting. The Department of Corrections Services mentioned that the shortage of staffing also leads to a huge increase in overtime hours and pay.
“You’re paying cadets $16/hour to man [a shift]. But, if there’s a vacancy, now you gotta call up experienced, more seasoned employees that may be making $20/hour,” Undersecretary Thomas Bickham said. “When you pay time and a half, you’re paying $30/hour to staff that position because it’s vacant.”