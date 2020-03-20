New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told city resident Friday that they should “stay at home” except for “critical needs.”
The mayor’s declaration is a more forceful version of what residents have been hearing for days, which is to avoid groups of people, practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible. Grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, restaurants serving take-out, news media outlets, banks and some government offices will remain open.
New Orleans is among the nation’s leaders in COVID-19 cases. Two drive-through testing sites that opened Friday reportedly closed within hours after running out of tests, though they are expected to reopen Saturday.
On Friday evening, the Louisiana Department of Health had reported 537 cases of COVID-19 in 28 parishes. Fourteen Louisiana residents had died from the illness.