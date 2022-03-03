(The Center Square) – New Orleans officials lifted most of the city’s mask mandate Thursday morning, though a requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for some establishments remains.
The city of New Orleans published new guidelines that took effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, eliminating an indoor mask mandate for most settings, with the exception of health care facilities and public transportation.
“The greatest benefit of masking to our community has been during these past few weeks of repeated, large, crowded activities, particularly indoors and the threat from those events has now significantly lessened as we enter into Lent and leave Carnival behind,” City Health Director Jennifer Avegno said at a news conference, referencing the conclusion of Mardi Gras.
The change is based on guidance released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that “assumes high levels of vaccination and high levels of population immunity from both vaccination and prior infections, which reduces the risk of medically significant disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 for most people,” according to the city’s revised guidelines.
The document reported 84.7% of all adults in the city were fully vaccinated as of Monday, though “only 67.6% of all New Orleanians have been fully vaccinated, and just 45.4% of the 5 to 17 year old population has been fully vaccinated.”
“Since hospitalizations are such a critical part of evaluation and they generally lag infections by two to three weeks, it’s key to have this period to see just what effect Carnival truly had,” Avegno said.
If hospitalization and infection rates remain low, the city intends to lift the vaccine or test mandate March 21, she said.
City officials removed the mask mandate on the same day New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Orleans Parish School Board President Olin Parker were subpoenaed to testify in a lawsuit over the city’s vaccination and mask orders.
More than 100 residents of New Orleans and surrounding communities filed a lawsuit over the “social, economic and cultural harm” from the policy, arguing that “what started as a temporary means to protect the community from unknown risks has turned into perpetual, unlawful overreach.”
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined the lawsuit shortly after it was filed.
"Perhaps this was about politics after all," Landry said Thursday in a statement. "After our subpoenas were issued, the mayor had a choice, lift her mandates or face even more public scrutiny, including criticism of her choice to go maskless while requiring others to mask.
"As a result of her being forced to drop the mandates, our case is no longer on today’s docket. The matter has been continued by the court. I would again like to thank the parents in this case. They chose to stand up and hold their local leaders accountable."
Cantrell and Parker faced criticism in recent weeks after images circulated online showing both flaunting the mask mandate during the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball at Gallier Hall on Feb. 18. Videos posted online appeared to show a maskless Cantrell standing on a rotating photo booth with a microphone in hand alongside two other people. Other images showed city and parish officials, including Parker, partying without a mask indoors.
“While we did not see perfect adoption of the guidelines in every instance over the weekend, we were encouraged overall by the level of masking and vigilance we saw on the parade route and at ball events,” city spokesperson Beau Tidwell said in a prepared statement in response to the controversy.