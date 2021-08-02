Monroe was ranked the poorest city in Louisiana in a 24/7 Wall St. analysis examining U.S. municipalities where households earn less than the nation’s median annual household income of $65,712.
With a population of 48,241, Monroe recorded a median annual income of $30,438, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.
Monroe’s poverty rate was pegged at 36.8 percent, and its median home value came in at $139,600 .
Lower educational attainment is one characteristic that residents of the poorest cities have in common, according to the analysis. The share of adults with four-year degrees in many of the 49 cities on the list averages less than 20 percent, the study concluded, while nationwide the percentage with bachelor’s degrees is 31.5 percent.
The analysis considered only cities with populations of more than 25,000 residents.
No cities in Vermont conformed to the study’s criteria, so the state was excluded from the analysis.
---
Poorest Cities in Each State
|State
|Poorest City
|Median Household Income
|Poverty Rate
|Median Home Value
|Population
|Alabama
|Bessemer
|$32,301
|25.8%
|$86,500
|26,680
|Alaska
|Fairbanks
|$62,602
|11.0%
|$211,500
|31,551
|Arizona
|San Luis
|$37,255
|24.2%
|$117,400
|32,985
|Arkansas
|Pine Bluff
|$34,723
|26.8%
|$75,500
|43,091
|California
|Desert Hot Springs
|$33,046
|31.1%
|$194,500
|28,585
|Colorado
|Pueblo
|$40,450
|23.5%
|$141,000
|110,841
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|$36,278
|28.1%
|$165,300
|123,088
|Delaware
|Wilmington
|$45,032
|11.8%
|$168,000
|70,644
|Florida
|University
|$28,495
|35.4%
|$106,400
|48,436
|Georgia
|Valdosta
|$32,595
|32.2%
|$121,800
|56,095
|Hawaii
|Hilo
|$63,283
|17.1%
|$329,200
|45,056
|Idaho
|Pocatello
|$46,617
|18.5%
|$148,200
|55,525
|Illinois
|East St. Louis
|$24,343
|33.4%
|$54,500
|26,543
|Indiana
|Gary
|$31,936
|30.6%
|$66,100
|76,010
|Iowa
|Clinton
|$44,094
|17.3%
|$99,500
|25,416
|Kansas
|Kansas City
|$45,665
|19.8%
|$95,600
|152,522
|Kentucky
|Richmond
|$36,302
|30.3%
|$152,600
|35,133
|Louisiana
|Monroe
|$30,438
|36.8%
|$139,600
|48,241
|Maine
|Lewiston
|$44,523
|18.1%
|$140,600
|36,095
|Maryland
|Hagerstown
|$40,800
|25.7%
|$155,700
|40,152
|Massachusetts
|Springfield
|$39,432
|26.9%
|$156,200
|154,139
|Michigan
|Flint
|$28,834
|38.8%
|$29,500
|96,559
|Minnesota
|Austin
|$48,127
|15.5%
|$107,800
|25,114
|Mississippi
|Greenville
|$27,025
|37.3%
|$78,300
|30,588
|Missouri
|Springfield
|$36,856
|22.9%
|$118,100
|167,051
|Montana
|Butte-Silver Bow
|$45,797
|17.3%
|$150,600
|33,964
|Nebraska
|Fremont
|$49,474
|14.0%
|$132,700
|26,437
|Nevada
|Winchester
|$39,020
|20.0%
|$162,400
|28,231
|New Hampshire
|Manchester
|$60,711
|14.1%
|$227,600
|112,109
|New Jersey
|Camden
|$27,015
|36.4%
|$84,000
|74,002
|New Mexico
|South Valley
|$39,714
|23.3%
|$147,400
|40,080
|New York
|Jamestown
|$33,420
|29.5%
|$63,200
|29,504
|North Carolina
|Goldsboro
|$34,083
|26.1%
|$127,300
|34,647
|North Dakota
|Grand Forks
|$50,076
|18.5%
|$210,300
|56,500
|Ohio
|Youngstown
|$28,822
|35.2%
|$44,800
|64,783
|Oklahoma
|Muskogee
|$38,194
|24.6%
|$92,300
|37,624
|Oregon
|Grants Pass
|$44,185
|17.2%
|$231,800
|37,545
|Pennsylvania
|Reading
|$32,176
|32.7%
|$73,200
|88,232
|Rhode Island
|Woonsocket
|$42,595
|21.8%
|$173,300
|41,603
|South Carolina
|Anderson
|$33,351
|22.4%
|$136,800
|27,289
|South Dakota
|Rapid City
|$52,351
|16.2%
|$184,700
|75,258
|Tennessee
|Morristown
|$32,193
|26.6%
|$115,900
|29,782
|Texas
|Port Arthur
|$36,557
|27.2%
|$65,800
|55,109
|Utah
|South Salt Lake
|$47,813
|18.7%
|$226,000
|25,017
|Virginia
|Danville
|$37,203
|22.4%
|$90,500
|41,070
|Washington
|Yakima
|$44,950
|20.4%
|$173,000
|93,413
|West Virginia
|Huntington
|$31,162
|32.3%
|$98,200
|46,667
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee
|$41,838
|25.4%
|$122,100
|594,548
|Wyoming
|Casper
|$61,979
|10.0%
|$207,400
|58,446
Source: 24/7 Wall St.