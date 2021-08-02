Monroe was ranked the poorest city in Louisiana in a 24/7 Wall St. analysis examining U.S. municipalities where households earn less than the nation’s median annual household income of $65,712.

With a population of 48,241, Monroe recorded a median annual income of $30,438, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

Monroe’s poverty rate was pegged at 36.8 percent, and its median home value came in at $139,600 .

Lower educational attainment is one characteristic that residents of the poorest cities have in common, according to the analysis. The share of adults with four-year degrees in many of the 49 cities on the list averages less than 20 percent, the study concluded, while nationwide the percentage with bachelor’s degrees is 31.5 percent.

The analysis considered only cities with populations of more than 25,000 residents.

No cities in Vermont conformed to the study’s criteria, so the state was excluded from the analysis.

Poorest Cities in Each State

StatePoorest CityMedian Household IncomePoverty RateMedian Home ValuePopulation
AlabamaBessemer$32,30125.8%$86,50026,680
AlaskaFairbanks$62,60211.0%$211,50031,551
ArizonaSan Luis$37,25524.2%$117,40032,985
ArkansasPine Bluff$34,72326.8%$75,50043,091
CaliforniaDesert Hot Springs$33,04631.1%$194,50028,585
ColoradoPueblo$40,45023.5%$141,000110,841
ConnecticutHartford$36,27828.1%$165,300123,088
DelawareWilmington$45,03211.8%$168,00070,644
FloridaUniversity$28,49535.4%$106,40048,436
GeorgiaValdosta$32,59532.2%$121,80056,095
HawaiiHilo$63,28317.1%$329,20045,056
IdahoPocatello$46,61718.5%$148,20055,525
IllinoisEast St. Louis$24,34333.4%$54,50026,543
IndianaGary$31,93630.6%$66,10076,010
IowaClinton$44,09417.3%$99,50025,416
KansasKansas City$45,66519.8%$95,600152,522
KentuckyRichmond$36,30230.3%$152,60035,133
LouisianaMonroe$30,43836.8%$139,60048,241
MaineLewiston$44,52318.1%$140,60036,095
MarylandHagerstown$40,80025.7%$155,70040,152
MassachusettsSpringfield$39,43226.9%$156,200154,139
MichiganFlint$28,83438.8%$29,50096,559
MinnesotaAustin$48,12715.5%$107,80025,114
MississippiGreenville$27,02537.3%$78,30030,588
MissouriSpringfield$36,85622.9%$118,100167,051
MontanaButte-Silver Bow$45,79717.3%$150,60033,964
NebraskaFremont$49,47414.0%$132,70026,437
NevadaWinchester$39,02020.0%$162,40028,231
New HampshireManchester$60,71114.1%$227,600112,109
New JerseyCamden$27,01536.4%$84,00074,002
New MexicoSouth Valley$39,71423.3%$147,40040,080
New YorkJamestown$33,42029.5%$63,20029,504
North CarolinaGoldsboro$34,08326.1%$127,30034,647
North DakotaGrand Forks$50,07618.5%$210,30056,500
OhioYoungstown$28,82235.2%$44,80064,783
OklahomaMuskogee$38,19424.6%$92,30037,624
OregonGrants Pass$44,18517.2%$231,80037,545
PennsylvaniaReading$32,17632.7%$73,20088,232
Rhode IslandWoonsocket$42,59521.8%$173,30041,603
South CarolinaAnderson$33,35122.4%$136,80027,289
South DakotaRapid City$52,35116.2%$184,70075,258
TennesseeMorristown$32,19326.6%$115,90029,782
TexasPort Arthur$36,55727.2%$65,80055,109
UtahSouth Salt Lake$47,81318.7%$226,00025,017
VirginiaDanville$37,20322.4%$90,50041,070
WashingtonYakima$44,95020.4%$173,00093,413
West VirginiaHuntington$31,16232.3%$98,20046,667
WisconsinMilwaukee$41,83825.4%$122,100594,548
WyomingCasper$61,97910.0%$207,40058,446

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

