(The Center Square) — Five bills to establish a minimum wage in Louisiana were all voted down along party lines in the House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations.
Committee members voted down House bills 229, 311, 472, 880, and 1013 to increase the minimum wage for various groups of workers. Louisiana is one of five states that does not have a minimum wage and instead relies on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
House Bill 229, sponsored by Rep. Kyle Green, D-Marrero, proposed a constitutional amendment to establish a state minimum wage of $11.65 an hour, which Green said is based on inflation since Congress last approved a minimum wage in 2007.
"The reason why I put in $11.65 an hour was I thought it was a middle of the road approach because when you take into consideration as to what the minimum wage increase was when it was enacted by Congress in July of 2007 to the current level at $7.25, when you do the (Consumer Price Index) what that is now, the value is $11.65 an hour," Green said.
"So basically what it would be doing, should the people approve this amendment, is it would be raised with inflation," he said. "That is all it does."
HB 229 would have required approval from two thirds of lawmakers in both chambers and a majority of voters to take effect.
House Bill 311, sponsored by Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, would have established a state minimum wage of $10 an hour beginning in January 2023, and would have increased the figure to $12 the following year.
The bill also would have required the state to match any federal minimum wage, should Congress increase the federal minimum wage.
Davante Lewis, director of public affairs for the Louisiana Budget Project, told the committee the bill would have increased wages for about 198,000 women, 185,000 people of color, and 99,000 workers living in poverty. The bill would have lifted wages for a total of 206,000 workers in Louisiana by 2024, or about 12% of all workers.
Numerous representatives from advocacy, labor and Democratic groups testified in support of the bill and others, while business owners and associations generally opposed the measures.
Jim Patterson, vice president of government relations for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, cited studies and statistics that show minimum wage has little to no impact on poverty, and suggested better education and training programs would do more to improve the plight of low wage workers than a minimum wage increase.
"We need to find a way … to get into the hands of these individuals who are at the minimum wage the assets they need to either move up within the company they are in or to move on to a better paying job with another company," he said.
Lawmakers on the committee also expressed concerns that by increasing the minimum wage, employers would be forced to cut hours or positions to keep their companies afloat, which would negatively impact low-wage workers.
Restaurant owners testified to that effect in opposition to HB 472, sponsored by Rep. Tammy Phelps, D-Shreveport, to double the current tipped worker minimum wage to $4.26 an hour. The owners testified that most tipped workers already earn between $14 and $52 an hour with credit card tips, not including cash tips. They also cited the financial impact of the pandemic and increasing costs for commodities and delivery.
HB 880, sponsored by Rep. Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles, mirrored the increases in Marcelle’s bill, but would have continued to incrementally increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.
HB 1013, sponsored by Rep. Malinda White, I-Bogalusa, would have increased the minimum wage for state workers to $9 an hour. Hundreds of state employees would have received a raise through HB 1013, though none currently make minimum wage, officials testified.