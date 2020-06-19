Lousiana State University President Troy Middleton, center, answers questions as LSU administrators appeared before a special committee of ten state legislators in open hearing after 66 members of the LSU faculty were reported to have signed a petition protesting pending legislation closing schools should integration be forced, in Baton Rouge, June 11, 1958. William Shaw, right, legal counsel for segregation committee, asks questions while Sen. William Rainach, chairman of the special committee and a state segregation leader is at left.