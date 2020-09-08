(The Center Square) – The federal government has added five more parishes to the list of those where residents are eligible for up to $500 in critical needs assistance.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said residents of Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine and Winn parishes now are eligible. Residents can learn more and apply at disasterassistance.gov.
Louisiana’s death toll from Hurricane Laura has reached 26, Edwards said. Improperly used generators caused nine deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning, while seven were related to the post-storm cleanup.
Almost 138,000 homes and businesses remain without electricity following Hurricane Laura, down from a high of about 615,000. Most of those outages are in southwest Louisiana, where restoration is expected to take weeks because of severe infrastructure damage.
Edwards said 48 water systems serving more than 15,000 people are out, while 93 water systems are advising residents to boil water before using.
Louisiana is sheltering 12,730 people, mostly in New Orleans hotels. Texas is sheltering about 4,500 Louisiana residents. Edwards has advised people who have a room in Texas to stay there because Louisiana is using almost all of the rooms that the state has under contract.
Edwards said he is working with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin on an election plan for areas hit hard by Hurricane Laura, where regular polling places may be too damaged to host a polling location in November or December. The issue is separate from the current court fight over what options for voting absentee Louisiana should offer to people with COVID-19-related health concerns.