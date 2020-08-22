(The Center Square) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as two potentially dangerous storms headed in the state’s direction.
Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura could bring severe weather to the state next week. Both storms have the potential to develop into hurricanes, which would be the first time on record that two hurricanes were in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.
“Louisiana is in a unique situation in that it is in the cone of two storms, which could impact different areas of the state in the coming days,” Edwards said. “It is too soon to know exactly where, when or how these dual storms will affect Louisiana, but now is the time for our people to prepare for these storms.”
Along with the weather threats, Louisiana continues to deal with a high incidence of COVID-19. Edwards reminded residents to include face coverings and hand sanitizer in their emergency kits.
“COVID-19 does not become less of a threat because of tropical weather,” he said.
Louisiana’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since March to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
As of 1 p.m. Saturday, Marco was about 50 miles southwest of the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of about 65 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.
At the same time, Laura was about 60 miles southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of about 50 miles per hour.