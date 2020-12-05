(The Center Square) – Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder was released from a hospital Friday night after being treated for complications related to COVID-19, his office announced Saturday.
“I’m feeling much better, and I want to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for me. Health care workers are the true heroes of this pandemic,” Schroder said in a prepared statement posted to social media. “I am happy to be back home with my family and look forward to returning to work at the State Capitol in the new year. Thank you for all the prayers and kind words. Ellie and I really appreciated them. Please continue to pray for all those battling this horrible disease.”
Schroder was hospitalized Thursday with respiratory symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving.
As treasurer, Schroder chairs the state Bond Commission, which oversees borrowing by state and local government entities. His office manages state funds and handles unclaimed property disbursements. Recently, Schroder was in charge of a $275 million program the Legislature created to help small businesses with COVID-19-related expenses.
Louisiana health officials have reported more than 230,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. At least 6,548 people with the disease have died, while almost 203,000 have recovered.