(The Center Square) – As Louisiana begins to loosen business restrictions meant to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to use caution to ensure the progress made against the spread of the disease isn’t lost.
“You never want to fight for, bleed and die for the same terrain twice,” Edwards, a former Army Ranger, said Friday.
By Saturday, Edwards expects to have in place 290 contact tracers, whose job is to interview people who have tested positive for the disease, track down people who may have come in contact with those people, and ask those contacts to self-quarantine for two weeks to prevent further spread of the virus.
Residents are not required to participate in the process, but Edwards has urged Louisianans to cooperate. He said the contact tracers are trained to keep medical information private. The calls will come from 877-766-2130.
Edwards also announced that Louisiana has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help feed as many as 611,430 students during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new Pandemic EBT program, families of children who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school can get financial assistance to replace those meals. Louisiana public schools and many non-public school facilities have been closed since mid-March.
The benefits, worth $285 per child, are intended to cover 50 school days, from the onset of statewide school facility closures through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. Parents can apply starting Monday at LouisianaBelieves.com, which is the Department of Education’s website.
Under Edwards’ most recent executive order, some businesses, such as massage and tattoo parlors, amusement parks, and bars that don’t serve food remain closed. But churches and other types of businesses previously considered nonessential now can open at 25 percent of their usual capacity to allow for six feet between individuals and 10 feet between tables. Restaurants can reopen their indoor dining rooms.
Employees who deal with the public are required to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose. The general public is urged to wear masks but are not required to do so by law. Business owners can read the details and sign up for information about future changes at OpenSafely.la.gov, but they are not required to register or to seek government approval for their reopening plans.
As of noon Friday, at least 2,382 Louisiana residents died of COVID-19, along with 66 “probable deaths,” according to state health officials.
Almost 34,000 cases had been reported, and almost 23,000 of those patients are presumed by state officials to have recovered from the illness. Almost 1,200 patients were in hospitals, and 132 of those were on ventilators, officials said.