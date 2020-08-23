(The Center Square) – South Louisiana residents on Sunday were preparing for back-to-back hurricanes for the first time in modern history.
Tropical Storm Marco strengthened into a hurricane Sunday morning ahead of its expected arrival in southeast Louisiana Monday, while Tropical Storm Laura is expected to do so before making landfall on Wednesday. Laura took a turn to the west over the weekend and could make landfall in southeast Texas and impact Houston.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said residents should be prepared to shelter in place for about 72 hours starting Sunday night.
“These storms are not to be taken lightly,” he said. “Wherever you are at dark tonight is where you need to be prepared to ride out these storms.”
Hurricane Marco is expected to remain a category one hurricane, while Laura currently is projected to be a category two storm. Edwards has requested a federal emergency declaration.
At least 17 parishes had declared local emergencies by midday Sunday and many more were expected to do so.
At 10 a.m., a hurricane warning for Marco was in effect from Morgan City to the mouth of the Pearl River. Laura could cause seven to 10 feet of storm surge, Edwards said, noting that water still will be high from Marco.
Benjamin Schott of the National Weather Service said two hurricanes have never hit the same state within 48 hours of each other in modern meteorological history. This also is expected to be the first time two hurricanes have been in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.
State officials are preparing to open large shelters, though that is a last resort since COVID-19 can easily be contracted in communal shelters. Plans have been in place for months to house evacuees in hotels, which would need approval from the White House.
Edwards reminded residents to include face coverings and hand sanitizer in their emergency kits. He urged people who evacuate to try to maintain distance between themselves and anyone who is not part of their household.
In a bit of good news Sunday, fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals statewide, officials said; 152 of them were on ventilators. Officials say at least 4,605 Louisiana residents have died from the disease. There have been almost 143,000 confirmed cases in the state and more than 118,000 people are believed to have recovered, officials reported.