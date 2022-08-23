(The Center Square) — A recent audit of the Town of Simmesport's 2020 financial statements revealed many unresolved issues from previous reviews, from delinquent property taxes, to improperly documented meal and vehicle expenses, to record retention issues.
Certified Public Accountants at Kolder, Slaven & Company, LLC produced a contracted audit report on Simmesport finances published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week.
The report looked at financial statements covering the 2020 fiscal year to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations, grant agreements and contracts, and it uncovered several issues from previous audits that were not resolved.
Auditors found an inadequate segregation of accounting functions caused by a shortage of staff performing administrative and financial duties, a finding first identified in 2007.
Local officials told auditors fiscal limitations makes it difficult to completely segregate accounting functions, though the mayor and board members review records as a compensating control. The town is also working with an accounting firm to better segregate duties between town personnel and the contracted accounting firm.
Auditors also found issues with a subsidiary ledger for utility accounts and customer deposits that date back to 2017.
"The subsidiary ledgers are not being reconciled to the meter cash account balances and general ledger accounts, respectively," according to the report. "Failure to maintain and reconcile these subsidiary ledgers could result in missing cash and customers not receiving proper credit for billings and deposits."
Town officials told auditors the contracted accounting firm is helping to reconcile the accounts on a monthly basis.
Another utility customer account issue involved adjustments made without proper written supporting documentation, a possible violation of the Louisiana Constitution, according to the report.
The problem stemmed from a lack of established policies for utility customer account balance write-offs or adjustments, and the contracted accounting firm is helping on that front, as well.
Auditors also highlighted the town's late financial filings with the state, which are supposed to be submitted within six months after the fiscal year end. That issues is also being addressed by the contracted accounting firm.
The audit report detailed problems with tickets and citations issued by the Simmesport Police Department, as well. The issue, first identified in 2017, is now being addressed with new policies and procedures and software enhancements to ensure they're all accounted for.
Town officials are also implementing new policies to address repeated violations of the Local Government Budget Act that date back to 2017. Auditors contend the town violated the law with total proposed expenditures exceeding total estimated funds available for 2020.
Another ongoing issue since 2017 involved delinquent property taxes which have not been advertised for sale.
"The town did not advertise the sale of properties within the town that were delinquent on the payment of property taxes," according to the report. Town officials are now working with an attorney to ensure the collection of delinquent taxes and create polices to better track the status of tax payments.
Auditors wrote that "during the course of conducting the audit, it was noted that the town was unable to provide sufficient supporting documentation for selected transactions as required," a problem first uncovered in 2019.
Town officials explained Simmesport has since "enhanced its record organization procedures to ensure easy access to complete documentation for all town transactions."
The final finding, also first uncovered in 2019, centered on meal and vehicle expense reimbursements for the mayor, who did not properly document those expenses.
"Support for meal reimbursements received by the Mayor for business meetings did not contain evidence of the business purpose of the meals, nor identify individuals who attended the meetings. In addition, it appears that in lieu of receiving mileage reimbursements, the Mayor purchased fuel for his personal vehicle with a Town issued debit card and did not document the business purpose for the travel," according to the audit report.
A management corrective action plan states the town has since documented the items in question and adopted new travel policies to "ensure contemporaneous documentation of the individuals in attendance at business meals as well as the business purpose of the transaction."