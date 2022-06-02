(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Senate gave final approval to legislation that would offer protections to state employees who use medical marijuana.
The upper chamber voted 26-8 to approve House Bill 988, sponsored by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, to protect state employees who legally use medical marijuana on the advice of their doctor.
Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, presented the bill on the Senate floor on Wednesday, where it received no questions or discussion.
HB 988 states: "No state employer shall subject an employee or prospective employee to negative employment consequences based solely on a positive drug test for marijuana, marijuana components, including tetrahydrocannabinols, or marijuana metabolites if the employee or prospective employee has been clinically diagnosed as suffering from a debilitating medical condition and a licensed physician has recommended marijuana for therapeutic use by the employee in accordance with state law."
Landry elaborated on the bill in the House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations on May 23.
"This state has expanded its medical marijuana program several times over the years, is regulating it, is receiving income on it, but we do not yet have any protections for any employees, or really any regulation for any employees in the state who have a (medical marijuana) card," Landry told the committee.
"This is a very first baby step for the state to adopt a further regime of what to do with people who work in this state who have a medical marijuana card and have trouble with certain jobs and certain career paths."
HB 988 specifically states it does not protect employees who are impaired by marijuana on the job. The bill also provides exceptions for those working in emergency medical services, law enforcement, public safety officials, any state employee of the horse racing commission, and firefighters, though Landry said some in those fields have contacted her to advocate for protections, as well.
"For a couple of years now, and in particular the last couple of weeks, there’s a lot of firefighters and former military members, veterans, who really … are working hard to get some exemptions for them," Landry said on the House floor on May 24. "A lot of them have chronic pain from many years ago. They suffer from PTSD and what most of them say is they don’t want to take opioids for addictive reasons.
"We can’t help them this year, but with this beginning there’s quite a lot of us who want to work on that for these veterans in the future," she said.
Several House members expressed concerns about state employees in safety sensitive positions and the bill was amended on the House floor to include language exempting those who work with state vehicles.
HB 988 states the protections "shall not be construed to prohibit the imposition of negative employment consequences on an employee who uses or is impaired by marijuana on the premises of the employer or during work hours or an employee whose principal responsibility is to operate a state vehicle, maintain a state vehicle, or supervise any employee who drives or maintains a state vehicle."
"I spoke to quite a few people involved with medical marijuana and quite a few of you all who have various levels of agreement with this and the strongest agreement coming from Democrats and Republicans is we need to start something on this," Landry said.
"What we have now is just your average government employee, your average bureaucrat, making these decisions on a one-on-one basis. They have no guidance, they don’t know what the state wants them to do," she said. "This is literally just a test program for this. We’re going to be working on this for several years, just like we worked on the medical marijuana program to expand it and examine it."
HB 988 now heads to Gov. John Bel Edwards for consideration.