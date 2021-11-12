(The Center Square) – Louisiana’s fall election will take place Saturday after a five-week delay and includes three special state legislative primaries that could decide the districts' final officeholders.
Gov. John Bel Edwards postponed the originally scheduled Oct. 9 elections because of Hurricane Ida, giving organizers, candidates and voters more time to prepare. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Voters in all 64 parishes will have an opportunity Saturday to weigh in on four constitutional ballot amendments dealing with tax and budget issues.
Vacancies in three legislative districts – one in the Senate and two in the House – require special primary contests that could end up negating December general elections given Louisiana’s majority-vote system.
A special Senate election in District 27 pits Republican Jake Shaheen against Democrats Justin Granger and Jeremy Stine. The seat was vacated by former Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, in July after Edwards appointed Johns to chair the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
Johns was first elected to the seat in 2011. He was reelected in 2015 and assumed office again in 2019 without a primary or general election opponent. Before his Senate tenure, Johns served 12 years in the state House.
In House District 16, which represents parts of Morehouse and Ouachita Parishes, Democrats Charles Bradford, Alicia Calvin and Adrian Fisher are competing without a Republican opponent. Calvin and Bradford also unsuccessfully ran in 2019.
The District 16 seat was held by Rep. Frederick Jones, D-Bastrop, until July, when he resigned after being elected to the Fourth Judicial District Court. Jones was elected to the House in October 2019 after winning the district primary outright.
Louisiana’s majority-vote system allows all candidates to run for office in the same primary, sometimes called a “jungle primary.” A candidate can win the seat with more than 50% of the primary vote.
If no candidate achieves a majority, then the top two vote-receiving candidates will compete in a general election.
The House District 102 race in Orleans Parish is shaping up to determine the district’s officeholder Saturday since only two candidates are vying for the House seat.
Democrats Delisha Boyd and Jordan Bridges are running head-to-head to replace former Rep. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans, who was elected to the state Senate in a June special election.
With only two candidates in the district's primary, it’s likely one will achieve a majority vote.
Voters in New Orleans, which has the same boundaries as Orleans Parish, also will select a mayor, sheriff, tax assessor and coroner, as well as district court clerks and city council members.
Incumbent Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, is facing a crowded field of 13 other candidates, including four Democrats, four Independents, four nonparty affiliated opponents and one Republican.
A recent University of New Orleans poll showed Cantrell’s approval rating was 57%.
Louisiana state senators represent an average of 116,240 residents, while state House members represent an average of 43,175 residents.
Both senators and House representatives serve four-year terms and are limited to serving a maximum of three-consecutive terms, or 12 years. Term-limited lawmakers can either run for office in the other legislative chamber or leave the Legislature.