With a median household income of $36,345 for seniors 65 and older, Louisiana ranked fourth worst among the 50 states based on how its older population is faring, according to a recent analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.

A resident of Louisiana who is 65 years old can expect to live until age 83.1, the financial news website reports. And the state’s poverty rate for its 65-and-older population is 12.4 percent, according to 24/7 Wall St. 

The analysis used data from the Census Bureau and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rank the overall conditions of seniors in every state based on measures such as income levels, health, access to transportation and educational attainment.

The importance of how seniors are faring in the 50 states will only grow in importance in the years ahead because the nation’s retirement population is expected to increase by 100 percent between 2018 and 2060, the study said.

---

Quality of Life for Older Americans by State, From Worst to Best

RankStateLife Expectancy at Age 6565-and-Older Poverty Rate65-and-Older Population With a DisabilityMedian Income for 65-and-Older HouseholdsState Population 65 and Older
50West Virginia82.510.0%41.2%$36,147361,216
49Arkansas82.910.2%41.9%$37,762507,676
48Mississippi82.612.4%39.6%$36,415474,423
47Louisiana83.112.4%38.0%$36,345720,610
46Alabama82.710.3%39.0%$37,977829,663
45Kentucky82.510.2%39.7%$38,254731,392
44Tennessee83.19.2%37.4%$39,9331.1 million
43Oklahoma82.98.7%42.6%$40,928619,601
42Nevada83.99.8%33.6%$46,406475,120
41Texas84.211.1%36.4%$44,3193.6 million
40Missouri83.68.2%36.4%$41,0381 million
39New Mexico84.713.3%40.0%$39,989368,480
38Indiana83.47.9%34.9%$41,3421.1 million
37Ohio83.28.6%34.1%$41,4062 million
36South Carolina83.39.5%34.3%$42,161899,754
35Georgia83.510.2%34.0%$42,7811.5 million
34Idaho84.48.6%35.3%$42,678279,441
33Florida85.310.6%32.8%$43,8044.4 million
32Michigan83.99.0%34.1%$42,8161.7 million
31North Dakota84.510.3%33.4%$44,824116,433
30North Carolina83.98.7%34.3%$41,1691.7 million
29Pennsylvania84.08.3%33.2%$41,7622.3 million
28Arizona85.18.6%33.6%$46,1521.3 million
27Wisconsin84.77.9%30.6%$41,362986,483
26Illinois84.58.8%32.0%$44,9552 million
25Iowa84.57.1%31.1%$42,995537,818
24Rhode Island84.611.2%32.4%$42,424182,645
23California85.710.5%33.5%$54,2725.7 million
22Nebraska84.47.6%33.7%$42,851303,998
21Maine83.79.1%33.8%$40,435276,069
20Wyoming84.27.3%33.9%$44,87096,557
19South Dakota84.49.0%31.2%$42,361146,358
18Kansas84.08.0%36.5%$42,989462,191
17New York85.611.8%31.5%$45,3023.2 million
16Montana83.59.4%31.9%$42,745200,239
15Oregon84.57.9%33.6%$47,314739,611
14New Jersey85.38.0%30.0%$53,6371.4 million
13Minnesota85.37.6%30.9%$47,054888,634
12Alaska84.16.7%37.4%$59,33988,000
11Delaware84.46.1%30.9%$54,744180,756
10Virginia84.58.4%33.1%$51,4011.3 million
9Vermont84.89.3%31.9%$44,302123,875
8Washington84.97.2%34.0%$52,1501.2 million
7Massachusetts84.99.1%31.2%$49,7561.1 million
6Utah84.56.1%32.9%$53,670351,297
5Connecticut85.47.9%29.4%$54,629613,147
4New Hampshire84.25.5%30.5%$50,240245,156
3Hawaii86.56.5%31.7%$65,078261,467
2Maryland84.67.3%30.7%$59,536931,041
1Colorado85.07.4%31.1%$51,537807,855

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

