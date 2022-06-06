(The Center Square) — Two occupational licensing reform bills are headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk after the Louisiana House of Representatives approved them unanimously on Sunday.
The House concurred with the Senate's amendments to House Bill 1062, named the Right to Earn a Living Act, which was sponsored by Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans. The concurrence passed with a 98-0 vote.
The House also concurred with the Senate amendments to HB639, sponsored by Rep. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport. This bill allow felons to petition state licensing boards for a determination on licensing eligibility before participating in school or training. The amended bill passed 97-0.
HB1062 would require occupational licensing boards and commissions to justify their rules and regulations based on public health, safety, welfare or a fiduciary duty (such as with accounting) and would give Louisianans the ability to challenge those rules in court.
The amendment added by the Senate was a definition of fidicuiary duty and made no fundamental changes to the bill.
Daniel Erspamer is the CEO of the nonprofit policy group, the Pelican Institute, which strongly supports occupational licensing reform and these two bills.
"Countless Louisianans give up pursuing their dreams every day because of arbitrary roadblocks and hurdles," Erspamer said in a statement. "Occupational licensing reform is about helping everyday Louisianans escape poverty and pursue their dreams. Today the Louisiana Legislature passed the Right to Earn a Living Act and reinstated the American Dream for people all across the state of Louisiana.
"These reforms ensure anti-competitive and arbitrary government roadblocks do not stop entrepreneurs in our state from pursuing their chosen careers."
HB639 was amended by the Senate to exempt several state licensing boards, including the State Boxing and Wrestling Commission, Louisiana Gaming Control Board, Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Louisiana State Racing Commission, the Department of Revenue’s office of charitable gaming and the state police’s gaming enforcement division.
Also in the hands of the House is another occupational licensing bill, Senate Bill 483. This bill, sponsored by Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr., R-Monroe, would require occupational boards and commissions to fast-track the licensing of out-of-state licensees moving to Louisiana.