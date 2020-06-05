(The Center Square) – Louisiana lawmakers advanced a stack of bills Friday calling for about $38 billion in spending, all of which are similar to the plans that didn’t make it to final passage during the regular session that ended Monday.
Legislators have largely signed off on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plans to use federal CARES Act dollars to help offset a state revenue shortfall, but the pandemic-shortened regular session didn’t allow enough time to move those bills through the process.
House Appropriations Committee members spent part of the morning discussing state funding for attorneys to defend people who can’t afford to hire their own counsel. State Public Defender Rémy Starns asked for an additional $28 million, suggesting the Louisiana Public Defender Board was facing “system-wide insolvency.” Public defense in Louisiana largely is funded by court-imposed fines and fees, and courts have been closed in the state since March as part of the effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
“The problem with the public defense system is the source of funding,” Starns said.
But $28 million is about what the system collects in a full year and asking the legislature to make up all of it is unrealistic, lawmakers said. Starns said the system already was underfunded, and the unstable nature of the funding stream makes it impossible to predict how much money will come in.
Rep. Tanner Magee, a Houma Republican, proposed shifting some funding from death penalty defense for one year as a stopgap approach. While not an ideal solution, capital cases take a long time to be resolved, Magee said, adding that he didn’t want to see innocent people accused of lesser crimes plead guilty rather than wait in jail for a trial.
An amendment shifted $3 million each from the corrections and health departments to the public defender board. The departments would have discretion to decide where they would find the money for the cuts.
The state operating budget calls for spending about $33 billion, including one-time federal pandemic aid. The committee also advanced funding for the legislative and judicial branches.
The spending plan does not account for business tax breaks lawmakers have proposed for debate during the special session. A committee hearing scheduled to address some of those bills on Thursday was canceled.
The spending bills advanced Friday are scheduled to be heard by the full House on Wednesday.
According to the state constitution, spending bills are supposed to be approved before the next fiscal year begins July 1.