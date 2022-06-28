(The Center Square) — Louisiana's abortion clinics plan to soon resume procedures after an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit challenging the state's "trigger laws."
Democrat Judge Robin Giarrusso on Monday issued a restraining order preventing the state from enforcing two laws that ban abortion in Louisiana that took effect upon the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday.
The Supreme Court ruling prompted the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport and the New Orleans chapter of Medical Students for Choice, a nonprofit composed of students from Tulane and Louisiana State universities, to file a lawsuit challenging Louisiana's laws as unconstitutionally vague, NOLA reports.
The lawsuit is aimed at Attorney General Jeff Landry and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Courtney Phillips, alleging a 2006 law and another passed by lawmakers in the 2022 regular legislative session and signed by Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards are inconsistent and do not provide a "constitutionally guaranteed notice of exactly what conduct is prohibited, if any, and when."
Examples include the 10- to 15-year prison sentences for anyone found guilty of performing an abortion in the new law, versus a maximum penalty of two years in the 2006 law. The lawsuit also cites references to exceptions for medically futile pregnancies that have not been defined by the Louisiana Department of Health, according to the news site.
Ellie Schilling, lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said the state's three abortion clinics "plan to resume providing the procedures as soon as possible," while Landry has vowed to protect the unborn and the state's laws banning abortion, which do not include exceptions for rape or incest.
"It is unfortunate that there are those who continue to utilize confusion, misinformation, and deceit as scare tactics in the face of the recent SCOTUS Dobbs decision," Landry posted to Twitter. "We would remind everyone that the laws that are now in place were enacted by the people through State Constitutional Amendments and the LA Legislature, in which the citizens elect representatives.
"We are fully prepared to defend these laws in our state courts, just as we have in our federal courts," he wrote.
Democrat Judge Ethel Simms Julien is expected to hold a hearing on the preliminary injunction on July 8.
Louisiana State University law professor Ken Levy told The Associated Press the legal proceedings in the case will likely be appealed, which could leave the issue unsettled for months. In the meantime, doctors who perform abortions will be left to decide whether to risk the possibility of prosecution once it is resolved.
"July 8 may not be the end of the story, because whatever decision the judge issues there may be appealed and that may take a while, so there may be at least another few months were abortion rights are preserved in Louisiana," he said. "There are going to be many who are worried if they get an abortion now — especially doctors if they provide abortions now — they may be punished subsequently when the laws do go into effect, so I think you're going to have mixed results."
Louisiana Right to Life Executive Director Benjamin Clapper said he's confident Louisiana's trigger laws will eventually be upheld in court.
"While these matters are still developing, Louisiana law is clear that babies will be protected from abortion when Roe v. Wade is overturned," he said in a statement. "We are confident that our courts, whether at the district, appellate, or state Supreme Court level, will affirm our laws in time."
Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill told NPR Landry's office plans to file a legal challenge to restore the trigger laws.
In the meantime, Hope Medical Group for Women administrator Kathaleen Pittman told WWNO the Shreveport clinic will begin providing abortions again on Tuesday. The clinic has a waiting list of 400 waiting for the procedure, she said.