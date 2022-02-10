(The Center Square) – Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder announced Thursday the creation of a select committee to review the handling of Ronald Greene’s death during an arrest by state police in 2019.
The announcement came nearly two weeks after The Associated Press published a report detailing a text message about the incident from Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves to Gov. John Bel Edwards in May 2019.
The text, about nine hours after the incident, described a “violent, lengthy struggle” with Greene after a high-speed car chase through multiple parishes that resulted in a crash, which state police initially told Greene’s family and the public was the cause of his death, according to the news wire.
The FBI later attributed the 49-year-old’s death to a “physical struggle” and Greene’s use of cocaine.
“I look to the committee to provide answers to questions regarding the incident and its handling that would assist members, the family, and the public in understanding what happened and help the state move forward,” Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said.
The speaker said the review was spawned by the AP report and a news conference held by Edwards last week where the governor denied any wrongdoing in the case. The AP insinuated Edwards kept the real cause of Greene’s death under wraps for years for political reasons, a characterization Edwards described as “utterly false.”
The AP reported Edwards previously steered Schexnayder away from a legislative inquiry into the case because “Greene died in a car wreck,” which the governor also denied.
“At no time have I said to anyone – in public or in private – that Mr. Greene died in a car wreck,” Edwards said.
Schexnayder said questions regarding who knew about the real cause of death and when will be the focus of the select committee.
“The actions taken that night and the cryptic decisions and statements made every step of the way since then have eroded public trust,” he said. “That trust can only be regained with a transparent and robust search for the whole truth in this matter.”
Schexnayder appointed Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, as chair of the select committee and named a bipartisan group of lawmakers to participate: Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville; Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans; Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge; Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans; Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge; Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville; and Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner.
Edwards issued a statement Thursday reiterating his innocence.
“Like so many others, I am anxiously awaiting the outcome of the federal civil rights investigation into Mr. Greene’s death,” Edwards said. "I am hopeful that the outcome of this investigation, which has been pending for more than two years, will provide answers and justice for the Greene family.”
“I agree wholeheartedly with the Speaker that transparency is necessary in any investigation into this matter, whether that investigation is conducted by the (U.S. Department of Justice), the Senate Committee on State Police Oversight that has been conducting hearings on this matter, or this newly created House Select Committee,” he said. “I am certain that any fair and impartial investigation will conclude that I made no attempt to impede or interfere with any investigation into Mr. Greene’s death. Any allegation to the contrary is simply not true.”
Edwards last week described the legislative investigation as a “witch hunt.”
Schexnayder said the select committee will hold a hearing shortly after the conclusion of the current special session on redistricting.
“The truth must come out to show what happened it this case and in the events that followed,” he said. “The public demands it and the family deserves it. No crime should be ignored, no cover-up will be tolerated.”