(The Center Square) — Lawmakers in the House Appropriations Committee voted to put $500 million in a special fund for road improvements and other projects across the state, defying the governor’s request to use the money specifically for a new bridge across the Mississippi River.
An amendment to House Bill 406, sponsored by committee Chair Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, created a series of accounts and allocations for the 2022-23 budget that includes a new "Revitalizing and Developing Infrastructure in all of Louisiana Fund" (RADIAL) to set aside $500 million for specific uses.
"As you know, the governor proposed $500 million to go to the Mississippi River bridge. There is discussions going on right now with the Senate and at this point where the funding will be allocated it’s still being discussed," Zeringue said on Monday.
"So the RADIAL fund essentially parks the dollars there, but we also placed $100 million of that to preservation for roads," he said. "There’s been a concern in regard to roads outside of the transportation trust fund, the federal dollars, so $100 million of that $500 million within this fund would be allocated to preservation of the roads and the rest would be working with the Senate to address the additional dollars."
Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, clarified that allocations for the remaining money would be "subject to a conversation on where is to best spend the rest of the $400 million across the state on other competing important projects."
The $100 million would fund repairs and preservation of roads that do not fit within the state’s current programs, many in rural areas, Zeringue confirmed.
Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, questioned whether leaders in the Legislature planned to set aside some of the RADIAL funds for the Mississippi River bridge.
"(Senate) President (Patrick Page) Cortez (R-Lafayette) has a bill to address some of the funding and his idea on allocating that and I think he’s working within his body and I think the speaker is going to work with them as well, and the body will ultimately make that decision on how it’s allocated," Zeringue said, confirming the possibility of some of the $400 million going toward the bridge.
"We’re not in a position right now to make that recommendation, but we wanted to afford the opportunity that whatever is decided that that funding would be available however it was made," he said.
Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne testified before the committee to stress the importance of setting aside $500 million to start the process for a new Mississippi River bridge, a top priority for Gov. John Bel Edwards.
"I really like the concept of the RADIAL fund, I just want to make sure that the new Mississippi River bridge is not a spare tire," he said.
It’s critical lawmakers make an investment now, when the state has "an unprecedented amount of one-time money," he said.
"The need for this $500 million is very real and very timely," he said. "It’s not an arbitrary number we just picked out of the sky."
The bridge project is expected to cost $2.5 billion when construction of approaches to the bridge are included, he said, and the 20% down payment is important as the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) moves into the site selection phase, Dardenne said.
"This money is going to be able to be used by DOTD now and when it submits for competitive grants that are going to be available from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act approved by Congress," he said. "So it sends a signal to the private sector that we’re going to be relying upon that the state is committed to this project."
"I would suggest to you that in this legislative session it is critical that the commitment be made by this Legislature to start the process," Dardenne said. "If not now, when?"
Members of the House Appropriations Committee approved both the amendments and HB 406 without objection and it now moves to the full House for debate.
The lower chamber is expected to discuss the bill further on Thursday.