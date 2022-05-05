(The Center Square) — Legislation to increase penalties for carjackers who cause serious bodily injury cleared the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice.
Committee members voted unanimously to pass Senate Bill 161, sponsored by Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, to create increased penalties for carjackers who cause serious bodily injury during the course of the crime.
SB 161 states "whoever commits the crime of carjacking when serious bodily injury results shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not less than 10 years nor more than 20 years, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence."
The bill initially provided a range of eight to 20 years, but was amended in committee to increase the minimum. Present law provides that the crime of carjacking is punishable by imprisonment at hard labor for between two and 20 years without parole, but does not distinguish between crimes that involve serious bodily injury and those that do not.
Talbot told the committee on Wednesday the legislation is inspired by the death of an elderly woman who was beaten during a carjacking, then died when the perpetrators drove off with her still entangled in the seat belt.
"Linda Frickey, a 73-year-old woman, on March 21st was dragged out of her car (and) beaten in a carjacking incident, didn't resist at all," Talbot said. "The perpetrator drove off, she got caught up in the wheel well, severed her arm and killed her.
"A tragic accident, all too common where I live, the violence in carjacking," he said. "The way it was explained to me by someone who works in the district attorney's office was that if this woman would have lived, that this perpetrator would have been charged with just regular carjacking, that there wasn't additional penalties for causing serious bodily injury."
Four teens — John Honoré, 17; Lenyra Theophile, 15; Mar'quel Curtis, 15; and Briniyah Baker, 16 — were charged in Frickey's death and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. The teens allegedly dragged Frickey with the vehicle for 13 blocks. Surveillance video of the brazen crime, committed in broad daylight, has circulated in news reports online.
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, who campaigned in 2020 on a promise to never charge juvenile offenders as adults, announced the teens would be charged as adults, WDSU reports.
"I wish I could have told them, 'What were you doing? … What were you thinking? Thirteen blocks?'" Frickey's sister, Jinny Griffin told the news site after the hearing. "I was mad when I seen them. They killed my sister, and they say not guilty?"
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said public outrage over the incident, including tips through a Crime Stoppers hotline and witness statements, helped authorities locate the teens involved.
"It does in fact take a village to ensure the safety of our city," Ferguson said, according to WDSU. "Thank you for getting us to this point, but we should not stop."
SB 161 cleared the House committee without objection. Lawmakers in the Senate approved the measure with a vote of 34-0 in late March.