(The Center Square) — The House Appropriations Committee approved $37.3 billion in spending for the upcoming fiscal year that funds many of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recommendations.
Lawmakers on the committee approved House Bill 1, sponsored by Chair Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, without objection to allocate $37.3 billion for Fiscal Year 2023, or about 85% of the total state budget of $43.9 billion.
The bill passed on Monday accounts for $10.1 billion, or about 93%, of the $11 billion of state general funds spent in the total state budget, Zeringue said.
HB 1 includes $148 million in additional funds for $1,500 pay raises for teachers and $750 for support staff.
"That’s an investment of $3,300 per teacher in additional pay over the last four years," Zeringue said. "We still need to work toward getting them to the southern average, but we have and will continue to support teachers as demonstrated in this year’s budget and the previous three."
Other education spending in HB 1 includes $104 million for raises for higher education faculty, $25 million for the Higher Education Initiatives Fund, $10.5 million for the MJ Foster Promise Program, and $32 million toward early childhood initiatives.
The bill allocates $34 million in rate increases for those working with the state’s most vulnerable and $37 million "to repair buildings and replace the state’s aging assets, primarily in (the Department of Corrections)," Zeringue said.
HB 1 was amended in committee to appropriate more than $1 billion in remaining funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and to include other spending language.
Lawmakers want to put $500 million in the state’s unemployment compensation fund to bring the account’s balance closer to $750 million, to avoid triggering an increase in contributions from employers.
Another $450 million would go toward sewer and water upgrades, $25 million for healthcare workforce training programs, $10 million to reestablish an early childhood support and services program, and $5 million to launch a book delivery program for children.
HB 1 includes $33 million to address Hurricane Ida relief and $1.25 million in scholarships for individuals training to become teachers.
The bill would increase rates for applied behavioral analysis with Early Steps providers, which benefits infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities, as well as funding for 250 additional slots in the Department of Health’s Community Choices Waiver Program, which provides in-home services for elderly and disabled adults.
In addition, HB 1 includes language requiring the Joint Legislative Committee of the Budget to review and approve any proposals before the Secretary of State purchases voting machines.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne thanked the committee for including the governor’s education spending priorities, but raised issues with a lack of supplemental pay for police and first responders, as well as language in the bill to move the capitol building budget to the lieutenant governor’s office.
The latter is contingent upon legislation to shift oversight over the capitol building to the lieutenant governor.
Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, also raised concerns about supplemental pay for police and first responders, pointing to legislation to expand eligibility currently pending in the Legislature.
Edwards proposed increasing spending by $25 million a year to boost the monthly state supplement by $100 a month, and Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge, sponsored legislation to make it happen.
The Louisiana Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) is expected to increase forecasted revenues when it meets next month, and the supplement could possibly be added into the budget with the extra funds, Zeringue said.
McFarland and Zeringue reminded lawmakers a temporary 0.45% sales tax will sunset in 2025, and stressed the importance of limiting recurring expenses like the state supplement for future budgets.
The fiscal year 2023 budget is based on about $1.6 billion in excess revenue forecasted by the REC, and an expected revision next month could further increase available funds.
Federal funding for Medicaid will also play into the budget process, as it remains unclear whether enhanced payments tied to the pandemic will continue for another quarter.