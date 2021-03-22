(The Center Square) – The Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday this week’s list of providers and community events where residents can make appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Providers, including contact information, are listed on LDH’s website.
Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded eligibility to a number of new job categories starting this week. Newly eligible job categories include higher education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery stores, transportation, water and wastewater, energy, bank tellers, construction, clergy, information technology and communications, media, public safety, frontline government workers, family service workers, veterinarians, waste management, security and emergency preparedness.
Workers in those categories will be asked to present an identification badge, pay stub, letter from their employer or other evidence of their job category, Edwards said Thursday. Previously eligible jobs remain eligible, including health care workers, home care providers, sign language interpreters, law enforcement, state legislators, emergency response workers, teachers, some elections workers and anyone who works somewhere where many people live together such as prisons.
Anyone who is at least 65 years old still is eligible, as is anyone who is at least 16 years old and has at least one medical condition that makes them more vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19. Qualifying health conditions include asthma, cancer, chronic kidney or liver disease, various heart conditions, high blood pressure, obesity, Down syndrome, being a current or former smoker, sickle cell disease, diabetes, cystic fibrosis and dementia. The full list is available online.
Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those age 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and up. Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is needed. The other two vaccines require two doses to get the full benefit.
Louisiana officials expected to receive 112,210 doses this week, not counting 14,700 doses that had been reserved for nursing homes that will be made available to the general public.