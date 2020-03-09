The Louisiana Department of Health has reported Louisiana’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday.
The patient is a Jefferson Parish resident who is hospitalized in Orleans Parish, Edwards' office said. Officials expect to find more cases as testing ramps up.
Louisiana will send the patient's test to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation of COVID-19. Louisiana officials say they will behave as if the test is an actual positive and take actions to contain the illness and assess the risk of spread while waiting for confirmation by the CDC.
The Office of Public Health’s epidemiology team will begin an investigation of people who have come in close contact with the patient who has tested positive, including health care workers, to determine the risk of spread, officials say. OPH will administer additional COVID-19 tests to determine if more people have been infected. Some people at risk may be quarantined for 14 days, even if their initial test is not positive.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and other governors had a conference call Monday with Vice President Mike Pence, the second such call since last week. State agencies are coordinating with the federal government and each other to ensure they are properly prepared for the public health threat, Edwards said.
“While we, and most states, had limited testing capacity at the start of this process, we should see commercial testing [by health care providers] go live across the country and in Louisiana this week,” Edwards said.
State officials will take any test that is presumed positive by a commercial lab, verify it at the State Public Health Lab, and send it to the CDC for confirmation, the governor said. Edwards said the state lab has the capacity to perform “several hundred tests.”
People who have traveled internationally or come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and showing signs of illness yet test negative for the flu can be tested for the coronavirus in Louisiana, Edwards said.
"Right now, the risk is still low for spread here in Louisiana and in the United States," he said. "We are obviously taking this seriously, and we've been preparing for this for many weeks."
Edwards created a COVID-19 task force that plans to meet again Tuesday, Edwards said. He told reporters Monday afternoon that he would be meeting with health care industry leaders later in the day. He said further recommendations could be forthcoming after those meetings.
Edwards urged anyone who is sick to seek advice from a medical provider and to avoid going out in public. He said state officials are following the recommendations and protocols laid out by the CDC. Quarantines in the state so far have been voluntary.
Edwards said state agencies have been reviewing their continuity of operations plans and encouraged legislative and private-sector business leaders to do the same. Lawmakers on Monday kicked off a legislative session, where handshakes, hugs and kisses on the cheek are common forms of greeting.
Edwards said he has had to remind himself to limit "direct personal contact," and asked others to do the same.
"We can limit this, but it's going to require everybody doing their part," he said.
COVID-19 is the official name of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.There have been more than 400 confirmed cases in the United States and 19 deaths, according to the CDC, which says 35 states including the District of Columbia have reported cases.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, coughing and trouble breathing. Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
