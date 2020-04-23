Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a press conference on April 23, 2020. He is flanked by Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (left) and Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, who leads the Louisiana National Guard. More 1,400 National Guard members are involved in Louisiana's pandemic response, helping to provide medical services and distribute supplies among many other services, Edwards said.