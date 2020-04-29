(The Center Square) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling to Washington, D.C. Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump and discuss the state’s COVID-19 response, Edwards’ office says.
Edwards is one of a handful of governors invited to meet one-on-one with the president, Edwards’ office says. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met publicly with Trump on Tuesday.
Currently, Louisiana has the fifth-highest per capita rate of cases in the United States.
“I look forward to having a substantive conversation with President Trump about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our plans to re-open additional businesses next month, and our ongoing needs as we surge our testing capacity to 200,000 tests per month beginning in May,” Edwards said in a prepared statement.
Edwards thanked the federal government for helping the state acquire personal protective equipment and ventilators, supporting the efforts of the state’s National Guard, providing field hospitals and Public Health Service teams, supporting mobile testing sites, and providing access to federal health officials.
Edwards, a Democrat, this week announced he would extend for an additional two weeks his “stay at home” order that would have expired after Thursday. The order closes some businesses and limits many others.
His decision was criticized by many of Trump’s fellow Republicans, citing the economic damage. Several have called for a regional or parish-by-parish approach.
During last year’s campaign, Trump visited Louisiana three times as part of the Republican effort to unseat Edwards. Edwards eventually won a tight reelection over Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.