(The Center Square) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a mask mandate Saturday in hopes of controlling the state’s recent rise in COVID-19 infections.
Starting Monday, bars will be closed again for indoor service, though curbside pickup will be allowed. The order will stay in place until at least July 24, which is when the current executive order keeping the state in “phase two” of the White House-endorsed road map to loosening pandemic restrictions expires.
“Our current restrictions are not enough,” Edwards said. “We know that face masks work.”
Bars have proven to be hot spots for spreading the illness since being allowed to reopen, the governor said, helping to drive case growth among young people.
“We cannot let this illness win,” he said. Complying with the new mandates are “minor prices to pay” for being able to open schools and further open the economy, he added.
State officials on Friday reported the biggest single-day spike in cases since the pandemic began, and more than 2,600 cases were reported on both Friday and Saturday. Case count, the percentage of tests coming back positive, and hospitalizations all are on the rise.
Edwards’ order requires almost everyone over the age of eight to wear a mask, though parishes and municipalities with low rates of COVID can opt out. Only three parishes currently qualify: Grant, Red River and West Feliciana.
There are a number of exceptions. The requirement does not apply to people with a breathing problem and a mask can be taken off for several reasons, such as eating, giving a speech or for identification purposes.
The mask mandate is likely to put the Democratic governor at odds with Republicans already bristling at the business restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus and wary of government mandates in general.
Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish and Shreveport have issued local mandates.
Congressman Mike Johnson has challenged the legality of Shreveport’s mandate, while Congressman Clay Higgins has questioned the science behind wearing face coverings, which public health experts now agree (after some early controversy) is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the virus.
State Rep. Danny McCormick, an Oil City Republican, has posted a video likening mask mandates to “Nazi Germany” and saying if government can force you to wear a mask, they can force you to “stick a needle in your arm against your will, put a microchip in you,” or “take the mark.”
“Masks aren’t bad,” he said. “Mask mandates are.”
Attorney General Jeff Landry has urged the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education not to require masks if and when students and teachers return to campus.