(The Center Square) – Members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation tried unsuccessfully to include more storm damage relief in the omnibus spending bill approved by Congress on Thursday, though they haven’t given up the fight.
“I am frustrated our amendment to add $2.5 billion for disaster aid to tonight’s omnibus appropriations bill did not pass,” U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., posted to Twitter. “But despite this, Southwest Louisiana will and is coming back. I will continue to do whatever I can to deliver relief and complete the process of recovery.”
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., who represents a large section of southeast Louisiana ravaged by Hurricane Ida in August, also attempted to secure several amendments to the omnibus bill that would have boosted disaster relief, but the measures were blocked.
One amendment “would have provided $3 billion to Economic Development Administration for the purposes of providing expedited disaster relief to victims of natural disasters in 2020 and 2021,” according to a prepared statement.
Another “would have provided $3 billion to Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery account (increasing funding provided from $5 billion to a larger figure) to provide natural disaster relief to victims of the 2022 and 2021 hurricanes,” the statement read.
Yet another failed Graves amendment would have directed $379 million in disaster relief for fisheries while also banning Russian seafood imports.
“The White House asked for tens of billions for COVID response, disaster response in other countries and assistance to Ukraine,” Graves said. “Meanwhile, they included zero for Louisiana’s hurricane recovery efforts in the funding bill today.”
Graves noted that the state’s congressional delegation and Gov. John Bel Edwards in February asked Congress to include additional federal resources in the omnibus bill to address ongoing issues from Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida.
He acknowledged that Congress has already approved some funds, but the money hasn’t yet reached the folks who need it.
“In September of last year, we provided a down payment on recovery funds for those affected by Hurricane Ida. Here we are six months later and the Biden administration has not even allocated a penny to the state of Louisiana,” Graves said. “These record delays on top of record gasoline and energy prices, record inflation, record illegals crossing our southern border and record incompetence are have a tremendous impact on our citizens.
“If we can shell out billions in American taxpayer dollars for people in foreign countries and illegal aliens breaking the law to come into our country, we can help our own citizens in need in Louisiana,” he said.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Thursday penned a letter with the rest of the Louisiana congressional delegation to urge the Biden administration to clear bureaucratic hurdles holding up $5 billion that has already been approved but not yet distributed through the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief program.
“It is our understanding that nearly $3 billion of the $5 billion set aside for disaster relief for natural disasters in 2020 and 2021, including Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida, is sitting untouched at HUD,” Kennedy said in a statement. “The delay in allocating these funds is attributed to an expired data-sharing agreement between HUD and FEMA that significantly impairs FEMA’s ability to share damage assessments with HUD.
“Unfortunately, without a solution in sight, Louisiana families are left paying the price for bureaucratic red tape,” the statement read. “These funds are the lifeline our people need to get back on their feet and address the dire housing situation caused by these storms.”